Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry

22/09/2020    10:58 GMT+7

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted a detailed flight schedule of airlines and requirements on carrying passengers to Vietnam to the Ministry of Transport.

Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry hinh anh 1

Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air will conduct four flights to Hanoi every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with a maximum of 1,304 seats, and five flights to HCM City on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with a maximum of 1,290 seats.

China Southern Airlines will operate one flight between Guangzhou and HCM City each week, while Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways will conduct one flight between Tokyo and Hanoi or HCM City each week, on a rotational basis.

Taiwan (China) has assigned China Airlines and Eva Air to conduct one weekly flight between Taipei and Hanoi or HCM City. Detailed flight schedules will be submitted to the CAAV at the earliest.

Tickets are only being sold or reserved for those who provide full personal information, addresses, and phone numbers of quarantine facilities or organisations picking them up at airports.

 

During the check-in process, passengers must show their passports, visas, and papers proving they have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 using the real-time PCR method within three days before boarding. The health papers must be certified by Vietnam’s diplomatic representative agencies abroad.

While aboard, they must wear masks, install the “Vietnam Health Declaration” and “Bluezone” apps, and complete the health declaration. Those with a body temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius will be prevented from boarding.

In a report sent to the Transport Ministry, the CAAV suggested the Prime Minister agree with adjustments to flights between Vientiane and Hanoi and between Phnom Penh and HCM City. People’s committees of cities and provinces were also asked to release a list of quarantine facilities with full-package costs and eligible transportation providers responsible for carrying passengers from airports to quarantine facilities.

In a meeting with permanent Government members on September 18, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also asked the Transport Ministry to continue increasing the frequency of flights, including commercial ones, to bring experts, investors, and Vietnamese citizens to the country. VNA

 
 

