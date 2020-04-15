Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Airlines in Vietnam to increase flights from April 16

 
 
16/04/2020    02:24 GMT+7

Domestic airlines on April 15 evening announced they are increasing flight frequency between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as from April 16, but the time difference between two consecutive landings in HCM City should be at last 90 minutes.

Airlines to increase flights from April 16 hinh anh 1

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Airlines will operate two flights a day on the route, while maintaining one flight daily on the routes between Da Nang and Hanoi/HCM City.

Jetstar Pacific will also increase the frequency of its flights between the two biggest cities to one daily instead of four a week. The flights will be conducted in the form of code sharing with Vietnam Airlines.

Meanwhile, Vietjet Air plans to operate two daily flights between Hanoi and HCM City, one flight daily between Hanoi/HCM City and Da Nang.

The airlines pledge to strictly adhere to hygienic and disinfection regulations for the flights, including health checks and health declaration of passengers, leaving space between seats according to requirements, and spraying disinfectants after each flight and at the end of the day.

 

Passengers will also be required to wear face masks throughout the duration of the flight.

For more information on flight schedules, passengers are advised to access the official websites or Facebook sites of airlines, or ticket agents./.

Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19

About 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia on a Vietnam Airlines flight specially arranged by the British Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnamese authorities.

Vietravel Airlines project given go-ahead

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung recently signed Decision No. 457/QD-TTg approving the Vietravel Airlines project of Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators.

 
 

.
HCM City: 90 percent of small travel firms suspend operations
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

More than 20,000 staff at hotels and tourist accommodations in Ho Chi Minh City were laid off or put on unpaid leave in the first quarter of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the municipal Department of Tourism.

Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

The heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has stopped welcoming tourists, adding to a long list of attractions in the country that have been shuttered over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

Authorities and residents in northern Vietnam have vowed to preserve the cultural traditions of the ethnic Mong people.

Hunting Northern Lights at the edge of the earth
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

Bui Thi Hong Ngoc takes a fairytale trip in search of the Aurora in Teriberka, a town poised on the shores of the Barents Sea in the Arctic, which is literally on the edge of the mainland from where it's only water all the way to the North Pole.

Vietnamese settlement listed among global incredible floating villages
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

Renowned travel website Stars Insider has named a small site in UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay as one of the most incredible floating villages in the world.

Visit An Giang Province in rainy season
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

With mighty mangrove forests, unique floating markets and cultural destinations, An Giang Province is a beautiful place to visit during the rainy season, which will come next month.

Buon Ma Thuot – an urban center of the Central Highlands
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

Buon Ma Thuot, the biggest city in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, covers 370 square kilometers.

Hue cuisine for no more than 50 cents
TRAVELicon  13/04/2020 

The central town of Hue, Vietnam’s former imperial capital, is a food paradise where you can buy a delicious dish for US$0.50.

Bamboo Airways to resume domestic flights from April 16
TRAVELicon  13/04/2020 

Bamboo Airways will resume domestic flights from April 16 when the Prime Minister’s social distance order is scheduled to be lifted.

Vietnamese cuisine named among Top 10 healthiest in the world
TRAVELicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnamese food has been listed among the 10 healthiest cuisines globally by UK travel website The Culture Trip.

Play with alpacas and turtles at coffee shop in HCM City
TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

The Pet Coffee Garden is one of the best places in HCM City for animal lovers who want to play with special pets such as alpacas and turtles.

Visit 10 dream destinations around the world without leaving home
TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

If your travel plans have been cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, don’t worry. 

Non Nuoc Cao Bang, a land of amazing landscapes
TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

With magnificent scenery and original geological features, Non Nuoc Cao Bang global geopark has brought opportunities for Cao Bang to develop tourism and promote the culture of indigenous ethnic groups.

CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia
TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been named among the 17 best places in Asia by Cable News Network (CNN).

Recipe for yummy bowls of chicken pho
TRAVELicon  11/04/2020 

Chicken pho is among signature dishes of Vietnamese people in the North. It is a hearty, simple and healthy meal that is full of vibrant flavours.

So Kien Basilica in Ha Nam province
PHOTOSicon  11/04/2020 

One of the most beautiful Gothic structures in Vietnam, So Kien Basilica (or Ke So Church) is a well-known place in the northern province of Ha Nam.

Son Doong cave among 10 best virtual tours of natural wonders
PHOTOSicon  10/04/2020 

The Guardian has published a list featuring the top 10 best virtual tours of the world’s natural wonders, with Son Doong cave located in Vietnam's Quang Binh Province being named among them.

Pandemic likely to put tourism targets beyond reach
TRAVELicon  10/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a gloomy picture being painted of Vietnam’s tourism industry in the first quarter of the year, as it triggered an 18.1 percent decline in foreign arrivals.

Da Bia village
TRAVELicon  10/04/2020 

Da Bia village in Hoa Binh province is a perfect venue for travelers wanting to explore the wild nature and authentic indigenous culture. 

Ban – signature flower of Vietnam’s northwestern mountain region
TRAVELicon  09/04/2020 

For generations, Ban (Bauhinia) flowers have been associated culturally and spiritually with Thai and Tay ethnic minority groups living in Vietnam’s northwestern mountains.

