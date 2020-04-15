Airlines in Vietnam to increase flights from April 16

Domestic airlines on April 15 evening announced they are increasing flight frequency between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as from April 16, but the time difference between two consecutive landings in HCM City should be at last 90 minutes.

Vietnam Airlines will operate two flights a day on the route, while maintaining one flight daily on the routes between Da Nang and Hanoi/HCM City.

Jetstar Pacific will also increase the frequency of its flights between the two biggest cities to one daily instead of four a week. The flights will be conducted in the form of code sharing with Vietnam Airlines.

Meanwhile, Vietjet Air plans to operate two daily flights between Hanoi and HCM City, one flight daily between Hanoi/HCM City and Da Nang.

The airlines pledge to strictly adhere to hygienic and disinfection regulations for the flights, including health checks and health declaration of passengers, leaving space between seats according to requirements, and spraying disinfectants after each flight and at the end of the day.

Passengers will also be required to wear face masks throughout the duration of the flight.

For more information on flight schedules, passengers are advised to access the official websites or Facebook sites of airlines, or ticket agents./.

