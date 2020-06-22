Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
An Giang launches new tourism campaign

 
 
23/06/2020    09:38 GMT+7

The Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta province of An Giang has launched a new tourism campaign to attract domestic visitors.

The Bay Nui ox race is one of the most prominent cultural activities in An Giang Province. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Sang

The campaign, An Giang - Điểm Đến An Toàn, Thân Thiện (An Giang - A Safe and Friendly Destination), aims to introduce quality tourism products and services as well as images of the provinces to people in the country and abroad.

Le Van Phuoc, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said: “Under the campaign, tourism products and services are offered at preferential prices. An Giang is also seeking new markets and co-operation with businesses inside and outside the province."

Nguyen Khanh Hiep, director of the province's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that local serviced-accommodation businesses, tourism areas and tourism agencies have committed to offer discounts on prices and launch new tours.

Tours will include religious and cultural architectural sites, natural landscapes and tourism areas such as the Oc Eo archaeological and architectural site, Tho Mit Pagoda, Tra Su mangrove forest, and Tuc Dup hill.

Craft villages like the silk village in Tan Chau District and Van Giao brocade village, and palm sugar manufacturer in Tinh Bien District, will also be included.

A special tour featuring the Sense Dolta Festival and Bay Nui ox race in October will be developed.

 

The province also plans to launch a tour to its famous border markets like Chau Doc and Tinh Bien at the end of the year to give visitors a chance to shop for quality products at affordable prices.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, the number of arrivals in the region in the first five months of the year was 3.6 million, a decrease of 38 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The number of foreign visitors was 13,000, a year-on-year decrease of 70 per cent.

Tourism revenue in the period reached VND1.98 trillion (US$85 million), a fall of 39 per cent compared to the same period last year.  VNS

