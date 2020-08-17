Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
An insight into a century-old temple in Nghe An

22/08/2020    19:14 GMT+7

Located in Hoa Thanh commune of Yen Thanh district in the central province of Nghe An, historic Ca Temple is a site famous for both its architectural value and its historical relevance.

an insight into a century-old temple in nghe an hinh 1

Construction on Ca Temple originally began during the reign of the Ly dynasty who ruled the country from 1010 to 1225.

an insight into a century-old temple in nghe an hinh 2

The temple is built to resemble a bygone from Hanoi and therefore bears bold Buddhist architectural images.

an insight into a century-old temple in nghe an hinh 3

an insight into a century-old temple in nghe an hinh 4

The location looks like Khue Van Cac, the pavilion of the Constellation of Literature which can be found inside the Temple of Literature in Hanoi.

an insight into a century-old temple in nghe an hinh 5

Visitors can spot vivid carvings inside the temple.

an insight into a century-old temple in nghe an hinh 6

 
an insight into a century-old temple in nghe an hinh 7

The beauty of Ca Temple has been preserved after undergoing several restorations.

an insight into a century-old temple in nghe an hinh 8

Precious artifacts have been kept for many generations.

an insight into a century-old temple in nghe an hinh 9

A large antique stele puts learning traditions on display, in addition to detailing the construction of temples and pagodas throughout the village in previous times.

an insight into a century-old temple in nghe an hinh 10

2012 saw Ca Temple officially recognised as a national historical and cultural relic site.

VOV/Nghe An Newspaper

