Artisan strives for preserving traditional pottery

Pham Anh Dao is the 19th generation descendant of Pham Ngu Chi’s family, who has a long tradition of crafting pottery products in Bat Trang Village, Gia Lam District in Hanoi.
|Born as a 1.5kg baby together with a twin brother, he was fairly weak and had to take lot of antibiotics, which resulted in an ear-impairment. He could not speak until he was seven and found it hard to study at school. At 17, he worked as a worker at Bat Trang Ceramic Factory, where he learned a lot of techniques. Within a year, he could do difficult tasks that had often been done by well-experienced workers. (Photo: Vietnam+)
|He then decided to open his own workshop to create in his own way. While neighbours applied mass assembly lines to turn out thousands of products every day, he made only few hundred items every month. Yet his products were unique, none was similar to another. (Photo: Vietnam+)
|His first batches of pottery products looked so simple that his neighbours were doubt about his talent (Photo: Vietnam+)
|However, he still decides to open his own workshop to create in his own way (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Dao has tried to make the brown flowery glaze of 11-14th century, the blue and white glaze of 15th century as well as crackleware of 17th century. (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Pham Anh Dao's showroom in Bat Trang village (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Pham Anh Dao's product on display at the showroom (Photo: Vietnam+)
Established more than 500 years ago, from the Ly dynasty, experiencing many ups and downs along the way, now, Bat Trang pottery products are still highly appreciated for their quality, designs and types.
In the mornings before he opens his traditional house to visitors, Meritorious Artist To Thanh Son prepares tea to welcome his guests.
