Artisan strives for preserving traditional pottery

Born as a 1.5kg baby together with a twin brother, he was fairly weak and had to take lot of antibiotics, which resulted in an ear-impairment. He could not speak until he was seven and found it hard to study at school. At 17, he worked as a worker at Bat Trang Ceramic Factory, where he learned a lot of techniques. Within a year, he could do difficult tasks that had often been done by well-experienced workers. (Photo: Vietnam+)