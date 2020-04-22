Aviation sector wants to increase domestic flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport to increase the number of flights on domestic routes from April 23-30.

Vietnam Airlines offers free shipping for the Việt Nam Fatherland Front's relief goods for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of the Vietnamese airlines expected to increase flights from April 23. — Photo Vietnam Airlines

The proposal was sent as Viet Nam on Wednesday recorded no new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day.

The CAAV proposes allocating six flights per day for the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and budget carrier Vietjet Air each, and four flights for Bamboo Airways and Jetstar Pacific, a member of Vietnam Airlines, each.

For routes from Ha Noi and HCM City to Da Nang and vice versa, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air will operate three flights per route per day each. Meanwhile, Bamboo Airways and Jetstar Pacific run two flights each.

The CAAV also recommended the ministry to allocate airlines to run one flight per day on routes from Ha Noi and HCM City to other localities. In particular, there should be four flights per day on the route between HCM City and Con Dao in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

All airlines will have to make at least one seat separation on flights departing from Ha Noi and HCM City in order to ensure the prevention of COVID-19, CAAV said in its proposal.

During the social distancing period from April 1 to April 15, the Vietnamese airlines conducted a total of six flights on the Ha Noi and HCM City route, of which Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air ran two flights each while other airlines operated one each. — VNS

