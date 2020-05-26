Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 17:43:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ba Be fermented sour shrimp - a must try in Bac Kan

 
 
28/05/2020    17:40 GMT+7

Tom chua (fermented sour shrimp) is a specialty of Vietnam and can be found in several provinces and cities, but the most delicious dish comes from the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan’s Ba Be Lake, according to chef Pham Tuan Hai.

The Hue sour shrimp is much sweeter, sourer and fiery compared with the natural flavour of Ba Be shrimp, he said.

Hai said he discovered the dish some years ago while touring Ba Be Lake.” The tôm chua attracted me to its light sweet and sour flavours and the richer taste coming from the meat. Diners who have a chance to enjoy the dish understand the reason why locals are so proud of their specialty.” 

Ba Be fermented sour shrimp - a must try in Bac Kan
Kicker: Tom chua (fermented sour shrimp), a must-try dish in Bac Kan Province. — Photo kynghidongduong.vn

He said many of his friends wanted to visit Ba Bể Lake not only for its charming natural landscape but to have a chance to taste the dish made by local people.

“I was very moved the first time I visited the lake because locals joyfully welcomed us into their homes to enjoy tôm chua with a cup of homemade maize wine. I will never forget the greasy flavour of the shrimp mixed with different spices.”

Nong Thi Noong, 63, from the Tay ethnic group said she ordered fresh shrimp from a neighbour who specialise in netting shrimp from the lake. “I select juicy shrimp very carefully before fermenting them with salt.”

Other ingredients include glutinous rice, garlic, grated galangal, salt and spices.

“We buy the sticky rice grown high in the mountains because it's more fragrant and soft. After steaming it and letting it cool, I mix it with special yeast made by the people of Ba Be and brew it for two days before adding all the ingredients into a jar for 7-10 days,” Noong said, noting that the dish should be eaten with boiled pork leg or bacon cut into thin pieces.

Ba Be fermented sour shrimp - a must try in Bac Kan
Kicker: Sour shrimp is much tastier when eaten with boiled pork or bacon. Photo — kynghidongduong.vn

It’s most enjoyable with a plate of boiled pig ears mixed with powdered grilled rice known as thính gạo, a popular culinary spice in Vietnam, in addition to young banana, đinh lăng leaves, and mạy sâu leaves, she said, noting that she also made fermented fish to combine with the sour shrimp to create a special dish that diners found difficult to resist.

Most local housewives know how to make sour shrimp. Many of them make it for sale and while others make enough for their families to enjoy the year-round, and to send it to their relatives and friends at home and abroad.

Hai recalled a story about the first time he was invited to try the dish.

 

“With several fermented shrimp, I ate four bowls of rice at the same time without being satiated because I had a full experience of the dish’s sour, peppery, salty and sweet flavours from the first bite.  The fragrance of the galangal stood out in my throat and made me thought I was still hungry even though I was full.”

He said his friend Phuong Ngoc Tung is renowned for being a picky eater, but also agreed the dish was unforgettable.

“Enjoying the dish with a small cup of local wine made me lightheaded.”

 “I want to buy some jars of shrimp to take to my relatives.”

Ba Be fermented sour shrimp - a must try in Bac Kan
Kicker: Sour shrimp made in Ba Be can be taken home as a gift for relatives. — Photo viso.vn

Noong said that visitors wishing to buy a jar of shrimp should visit Khang Ninh Market, which is held every five days.

“As well as other mountain produce, sour shrimp is available for the affordable price of VND80,000-90,000 per 300g.”

Apart from locals, many visitors have also become addicted to the dish.

“Those wishing to taste the dish should come to Ba Be because the quality of shrimp can't be found anywhere else. Many people have studied our recipe in different parts of the country but they fail because their shrimp are not the same quality as ours,” Noong said.  VNS

Ha Nguyen & Hoang Ho

Ba Be Lake, a jade of Vietnam's northeastern mountains

Ba Be Lake, a jade of Vietnam's northeastern mountains

Ba Be Lake, Bac Kan province, 230 kilometers north of Hanoi, was formed 200 million years ago. Now part of Ba Be National Park, the Lake has become a popular tourist attraction.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam yet to open door to all foreign tourists
Vietnam yet to open door to all foreign tourists
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reached agreement at a meeting on May 28 that the country should not open door to all foreign tourists at this time, as risks of transmission from outside remain.

Some international air services likely to be reopened
Some international air services likely to be reopened
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has told the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to consider reopening some international air routes to meet travel demand and resume trade activities.

UK travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful Vietnamese islands
UK travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful Vietnamese islands
PHOTOSicon  9 giờ trước 

Phu Quoc, Nam Du, and Cat Ba have all been named among the country’s top 10 most beautiful islands by travel website The Culture Trip of the UK.

Vietnam’s beauty revealed through the lens of foreign photographers
Vietnam’s beauty revealed through the lens of foreign photographers
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

It is normal for landscape photos taken from high above to leave a positive impression on viewers, so with that in mind, let’s take a look at some amazing photos snapped across Vietnam by international photographers:

Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
FEATUREicon  27/05/2020 

With the Covid-19 pandemic under control in Vietnam, the country now seeks to breathe life back into its tourism industry.

Vietnam to issue e-visas to citizens from 80 countries
Vietnam to issue e-visas to citizens from 80 countries
TRAVELicon  27/05/2020 

From the beginning of July, residents from a number of countries worldwide will be allowed to enter Vietnam using e-visas.

Plans to reopen international air routes in the pipeline
Plans to reopen international air routes in the pipeline
TRAVELicon  27/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to devise ways in which to reopen a number of international routes, with plans set to be submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval ahead of June 10.

Red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital
Red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital
PHOTOSicon  27/05/2020 

With spring gradually turning into summer, the sight of beautiful flowers like Red flamboyant can be seen in full bloom throughout Hanoi, creating romantic scenery that is ideal for local residents and guests to the capital to enjoy.

Hanoi vibrant in leaf changing season
Hanoi vibrant in leaf changing season
PHOTOSicon  26/05/2020 

Once the social distancing days due to Covid-19 pandemic ended, the pace of life in Hanoi has gradually stabilised and the streets are vibrant with colour from trees shedding their leaves.

Rose valley in misty Sapa
Rose valley in misty Sapa
PHOTOSicon  26/05/2020 

The rose valley in the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in Sapa town, in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has been recognised as the largest of its kind in Vietnam.

Da Lat tourist sites to stay open at night
Da Lat tourist sites to stay open at night
TRAVELicon  26/05/2020 

Tourist sites in Da Lat City including Dalat Flower Park in the Central Highlands of Lam Dong will be opened at night to attract more tourists after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hoi An listed among top 10 cities of the world
Hoi An listed among top 10 cities of the world
VIDEOicon  26/05/2020 

Vietnam’s ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been named among the top ten cities of the world by the New York-based Travel + Leisure magazine.

Unique coconut and bamboo-made house in Hoi An
Unique coconut and bamboo-made house in Hoi An
TRAVELicon  26/05/2020 

A man from the central province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An Town has made a house from coconut and bamboo.

Beer hall offers taste of southern flavour
Beer hall offers taste of southern flavour
TRAVELicon  26/05/2020 

Hem Quan indulges gourmands in a space of southern cuisine and culture. Minh Thu gets ready to wrap-and-roll.

Vietnam may welcome tourists in third quarter
Vietnam may welcome tourists in third quarter
TRAVELicon  25/05/2020 

If Vietnam continues to keep the Covid-19 pandemic under control, it may be able to admit international tourists by the third quarter.

Travel and airlines: Summer holiday should last longer
Travel and airlines: Summer holiday should last longer
TRAVELicon  25/05/2020 

Summer is the peak season for the tourism industry, so businesses are worried that if summer vacations are shortened as planned, the tourism sector will not be able to recover after Covid-19.

Ta Phin ancient monastery in Sapa
Ta Phin ancient monastery in Sapa
TRAVELicon  25/05/2020 

Located in Ta Phin village, about 12 kilometers away from Sa Pa town, Ta Phin Monastery is easily recognized thanks to its ancient French architecture.

Travel website offers key reasons to visit Ho Chi Minh City
Travel website offers key reasons to visit Ho Chi Minh City
PHOTOSicon  25/05/2020 

Culture Trip, a leading travel website from the UK, has published an article outlining 11 reasons why tourists should visit Ho Chi Minh City.

Two scenarios for inbound tours for rest of the year
Two scenarios for inbound tours for rest of the year
TRAVELicon  25/05/2020 

After seeing 33 percent growth rate in January compared with the same period last year, Vietnam’s tourism witnessed sharp decreases in the next months, 22 percent in February and 68 percent in March, because of Covid-19.

Notre-Dame Cathedral in HCM City named among most beautiful in world
Notre-Dame Cathedral in HCM City named among most beautiful in world
PHOTOSicon  24/05/2020 

News outlet Business Insider of the United States has compiled a list of the world’s most beautiful cathedrals, with Ho Chi Minh City’s Notre-Dame Cathedral earning a place alongside other magnificent buildings globally.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 