Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/10/2020 09:10:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region

13/10/2020    08:03 GMT+7

If the North of Vietnam has Fansipan, the roof of Indochina, the Southern region has Mount Ba Den, the symbol of belief and also the roof of the South.

Over 100km from Ho Chi Minh City, the 986m Ba Den Mountain, formerly known as Mount Mot, is considered a symbol of Tay Ninh province. Legend has it that in Mount Mot area, there was a beautiful woman named Ly Thi Thien Huong who often went to the mountain to worship Buddha on the full moon day. One day she was seized by robbers and later rescued by a man named Le Si Triet. She fell in love with him. But before their wedding, the man had to join the army and go to the battle field.

When Ly Thi Thien Huong went up to the mountain to worship, she was again was seized by a bad guy who wanted to have her as a concubine. The lady jumped down into a ravine to keep her virginity. After her death, Ly Thi Thien Huong entered the dream of the abbot of a pagoda on Mount Mot to tell him to collect her body for burying. After that, she appeared in the dreams of the monk and local people as a girl to inform them of natural disasters and show them how to fight against wild animals. In response to her merit, the abbot and local residents made her statue for worship. They called her Ba Den (Lady Black). Since then, the name of the mountain has been called after her name.

The Ba Den Pagoda system today, also known as Linh Son Tien Thach Tu, is located in the middle of the mountain at an altitude of 350m, consisting of the oldest temples in Tay Ninh such as Ba Pagoda, Hang Pagoda, Dong Hoang Chung, Trung Pagoda, Moi pagoda… about 300 years old. These are spiritual works associated with the religious life of the local people, attracting millions of visitors every year.

Mount Ba Den also marks the highest peak in the South with the Van Son peak of 986m. Covered by white clouds all year round, this mountain is where visitors come not only for pilgrimage but also for viewing the clouds and enjoying the beautiful scenery.

Núi Bà Đen - Huyền tích về đỉnh thiêng nơi nóc nhà Nam Bộ
Núi Bà Đen - Huyền tích về đỉnh thiêng nơi nóc nhà Nam Bộ
 
Núi Bà Đen - Huyền tích về đỉnh thiêng nơi nóc nhà Nam Bộ
Núi Bà Đen - Huyền tích về đỉnh thiêng nơi nóc nhà Nam Bộ
Núi Bà Đen - Huyền tích về đỉnh thiêng nơi nóc nhà Nam Bộ

Doan Phong

Exploring Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh

Exploring Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh

Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain is an iconic tourist attraction in the southern province of Tay Ninh. The complex, which is also a famous spiritual site as it contains the Linh Son Tien Thach pagoda, attracts millions of visitors every year.

 
 

Other News

.
Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Ru Cha in early October has the yellow colors of an autumn forest. It is the only primary forest on Tam Giang Lagoon, in Thuan Hoa village, Huong Phong commune, Huong Tra town, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Provinces in the southeast region have agreed to participate in a tourism stimulus programme that will help reduce locals’ anxiety when travelling.

Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Local ethnic people in the town of Ta Leng, Lai Chau province have been busy harvesting rice in recent days with the area’s terraced fields being covered by a beautiful yellow colour due to the arrival of the rice ripening season.

Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam has jumped one place from last year to ninth in British magazine Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 list of 20 most favorite countries for travelers.

"Weaving" scent into tea
"Weaving" scent into tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnamese people have long maintained the tradition of enjoying flower-scented tea and the pastime has been elevated in the way Hanoians prepare the typical drink.

What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
FEATUREicon  10/10/2020 

Safety of tours and people’s financial capability are the decisive factors affecting people’s travel plans from now to the end of the year, a survey has found. Travelers are choosing short tours and going in small groups.

Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

The 400-year-old Nam O fish sauce craft village in Nam O Village is one of the must-visit places in the central city of Da Nang, besides Bà Nà Hill and Sơn Trà Peninsula.

Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

Ha Long Bay is the most famous tourist destination in Quang Ninh Province, but a visit to the less well-known Ngoc Vung Island will surely prove more memorable.

Four valleys to visit in Vietnam
Four valleys to visit in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Seeing the sea of clouds, admiring the beautiful ripe rice fields, and exploring primitive villages will be unforgettable experiences in these valleys of Vietnam.

Vietnam listed among world’s Top 10 favourite countries to visit
Vietnam listed among world’s Top 10 favourite countries to visit
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has ranked its favourite countries worldwide to visit following its Readers’ Choice Awards 2020, with Vietnam coming in ninth place with a total of 92.12 points.

Tourists eager to resume domestic travel
Tourists eager to resume domestic travel
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

About 68 percent of surveyed people in Vietnam stated their intent to resume travelling by the last quarter of 2020, showing their eagerness to travel and confidence in the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

Transport ministry proposes additional international flights
Transport ministry proposes additional international flights
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

The Ministry of Transport plans to open an additional nine international flights landing at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport and HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Prudent restart
Prudent restart
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Vietnam’s domestic tourism market has started to move on after a long time of respite due to the second attack of the coronavirus in late July. 

HCM City to open more pedestrian streets in city centre
HCM City to open more pedestrian streets in city centre
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

HCM City plans to open more pedestrian streets in central District 1 to meet locals and tourists’ entertainment and recreational demands.

Hotels work hard to prepare for quarantined guests
Hotels work hard to prepare for quarantined guests
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Though finally reopening its borders again in October to meet the mounting travel demand, Vietnam has acted cautious and required all passengers on commercial flights to the country to acquire negative test result for COVID-19 within three days

Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Grilled chicken feet may sound unappetising, especially when compared to chicken wings, drumsticks or fillet steaks, but they are actually a delicacy in Vietnam, often eaten by many locals with friends and beer.

Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Grilled chicken feet may sound unappetising, especially when compared to chicken wings, drumsticks or fillet steaks, but they are actually a delicacy in Vietnam, often eaten by many locals with friends and beer.

The secret ingredient of Mekong Delta sour soup
The secret ingredient of Mekong Delta sour soup
TRAVELicon  08/10/2020 

Dien dien (Sesbania sesban) is a yellow flower found in the Mekong Delta during flooding season.

Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwide
Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwide
TRAVELicon  07/10/2020 

Famed travel website Traveloompa has named the Top 10 historic and famous prisons for travelers to visit worldwide, with Vietnam’s Hoa Lo Prison included in the list.

HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
TRAVELicon  07/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City has unveiled a beautiful range of postcards following the launch of the “Hello Ho Chi Minh City" tourism promotion campaign on October 1, aimed at showcasing the city’s landscapes and the daily lives of local people.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 