Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season

10/08/2020    21:21 GMT+7

Each year the arrival of the ripening rice season in Bac Son Valley in Lang Son province sees the area boast a romantic beauty with yellow being the prominent colour visitors can enjoy.

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 1

Rice fields sit within the immense Bac Son Valley, serving to create poetic and peaceful scenery.

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 2

The site has developed into an ideal destination used by travelers to escape from the chaos of daily modern life.

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 3

A view of the picturesque scenery throughout Bac Son Valley during the ripening rice season

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 4

The field appears like a yellow carpet with the sun shining on it.

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 5

From the peak of the mountain, tourists are able to admire panoramic views of the stunning and vast paddy fields.

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 6

An image of Bac Son Valley captured as the sun sets

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 7

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 8

For most guests, sunrise and sunset can be considered the best times in which to admire the ripening paddy fields of Bac Son.

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 9

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 10

During the evening, dusk descends on the valley.

 
bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 11

The sight of dawn in Bac Son Valley offers visitors a wonderful experience. Indeed, climbing to the peak of Na Lay mountain to witness the clouds is a memorable moment for visitors to enjoy.

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 12

The magnificent scenery as viewed early in the morning.

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 13

 Cloud hunting is also an unmissable experience for travelers to Bac Son district in Lang Son province to take part in.

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 14

The homes of local ethnic Tay people make the paddy fields appear even more charming.

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 15

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 16

A small river impresses visitors as it meanders through a nice natural landscape.

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 17

Images of rice fields, lotus flowers, farmers, and banyan trees are typical of a peaceful Vietnamese countryside.

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 18

Beautiful scenery throughout Bac Son Valley remains intact.

bac son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season hinh 19

VOV

