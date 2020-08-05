Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season

Each year the arrival of the ripening rice season in Bac Son Valley in Lang Son province sees the area boast a romantic beauty with yellow being the prominent colour visitors can enjoy.

Rice fields sit within the immense Bac Son Valley, serving to create poetic and peaceful scenery.

The site has developed into an ideal destination used by travelers to escape from the chaos of daily modern life.

A view of the picturesque scenery throughout Bac Son Valley during the ripening rice season

The field appears like a yellow carpet with the sun shining on it.

From the peak of the mountain, tourists are able to admire panoramic views of the stunning and vast paddy fields.

An image of Bac Son Valley captured as the sun sets

For most guests, sunrise and sunset can be considered the best times in which to admire the ripening paddy fields of Bac Son.

During the evening, dusk descends on the valley.

The sight of dawn in Bac Son Valley offers visitors a wonderful experience. Indeed, climbing to the peak of Na Lay mountain to witness the clouds is a memorable moment for visitors to enjoy.

The magnificent scenery as viewed early in the morning.

Cloud hunting is also an unmissable experience for travelers to Bac Son district in Lang Son province to take part in.

The homes of local ethnic Tay people make the paddy fields appear even more charming.

A small river impresses visitors as it meanders through a nice natural landscape.

Images of rice fields, lotus flowers, farmers, and banyan trees are typical of a peaceful Vietnamese countryside.

Beautiful scenery throughout Bac Son Valley remains intact.

VOV

