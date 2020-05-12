Banh Khot a must-try at Vung Tau Beach

Banh Khot (mini savory pancake) is a great breakfast dish that visitors must try when staying at Vung Tau beach in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Bánh Khọt Góc Vú Sữa is a famous spot in Vung Tau in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

The tiny crispy pancake is cooked in small round molds, with other ingredients like pork, mung beans, shallots and coconut milk added on top. The rim should be slightly burnt to add flavor to the tasty treat. The cake is eaten by being rolled in fresh leaves and dunked in fish sauce.

There are many versions of Bánh Khọt such as the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta Bánh Khọt, which is softer, thicker and usually more yellow due to the addition of turmeric powder.

Vung Tau’s Bánh Khọt is flatter, crunchier and is white, with shrimp and shrimp powder on top.

Bánh Khọt Góc Vú Sữa, located at 14 Nguyen Truong To Street, Vung Tau, is the best place to try Bánh Khọt Vung Tau. VNS

