Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune

Couple Lam A Nang and Vang Thi Can in Ban Lien Commune, Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, expect their beautiful stilt house to be an attractive homestay.
|The stilt house of couple Nang – Can.
|A dinner with rice, vegetables in their garden and fish and ducks in the pond.
|In the morning, guests cook breakfast with the hosts.
|Beds overlooking terrace fields.
|The spectacular scenery of the Bac Ha highlands in the early sunshine.
|A vegetable plot.
|The forest of cinnamon and medicinal plants.
|The clean cement yard.
|The slope to the stilt house.
|From the stilt house of Nang – Can, visitors can see terrace fields and the path above.
|The stilt house overlooks so much beautiful scenery.
|The homestay is completely separated from modern life. Therefore, visitors can experience a peaceful life amongst the vast mountains and forests. -- Photo credit: Tuyet Loan
In order to offload visitors in Sa Pa town and improve local people’s livelihood, Lao Cai province has focused on agro-tourism development in recent years.
