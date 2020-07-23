Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune

28/07/2020    11:39 GMT+7

Couple Lam A Nang and Vang Thi Can in Ban Lien Commune, Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, expect their beautiful stilt house to be an attractive homestay.

Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
The stilt house of couple Nang – Can.
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
A dinner with rice, vegetables in their garden and fish and ducks in the pond.
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
In the morning, guests cook breakfast with the hosts.
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
Beds overlooking terrace fields.
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
The spectacular scenery of the Bac Ha highlands in the early sunshine.
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
A vegetable plot.
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
The forest of cinnamon and medicinal plants.
 
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
The clean cement yard.
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
The slope to the stilt house.
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
From the stilt house of Nang – Can, visitors can see terrace fields and the path above.
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
The stilt house overlooks so much beautiful scenery.
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
The homestay is completely separated from modern life. Therefore, visitors can experience a peaceful life amongst the vast mountains and forests. -- Photo credit: Tuyet Loan
Homestay tourism in Sa Pa attracts visitors

Homestay tourism in Sa Pa attracts visitors

In order to offload visitors in Sa Pa town and improve local people’s livelihood, Lao Cai province has focused on agro-tourism development in recent years.

Homestays offer a taste of local life

Homestays offer a taste of local life

Homestays offer guests the chance to experience Vietnam away from a hotel or resort and have found favor among local homeowners with room to spare.

 
 

