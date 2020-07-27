Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot

With lotus flowers in full bloom in the northern province of Ninh Binh, guests can enjoy a poetic scene amid stunning landscapes.

The lotus pond can be found at the foot of Ngoa Long mountain, with the beautiful landscape serving as a hot check-in spot this summer.

Lotus flowers throughout northern regions often enter full bloom in June, although flowers in Ninh Binh province are strangely still until they finally blossom in late July.

The lotus provides a gentle, pure, and pleasant fragrance. Unlike the lotus flowers found in Hanoi, the lotuses in Ninh Binh province are of a Japanese variety and feature small petals, although they appear very beautiful and offer a great fragrance.

The local scenery features a large lotus lagoon with pink lotuses in full bloom, offering a romantic sight for guests.

The lotus flowers in a pond in Ninh Binh province are of a Japanese variety, so they blossom longer than normal lotuses.

A wooden path located amid the lotus pond serves as a famous check-in spot.

An array of youngsters come to the lotus lakes in order to capture beautiful moments.

The pure beauty of the lotuses amaze tourists who visit Ninh Binh province during hot summer days.

VOV