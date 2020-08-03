Beautiful sheep farm in central Vietnam

An Hoa Sheep Farm in Ninh Hai District in the central province of Ninh Thuan not only boasts flocks of lovely sheep but also is endowed with green meadows and majestic mountains.

Every day, visitors can watch scenes of thousands of sheep raised by local Cham ethnic herders grazing on lush grass next to Thanh Son Lake in early morning and afternoon. The peaceful views suggest Mongolian meadows.

Hai Duong (SGT)

Located 10km south of Phan Rang-Thap Cham city, a beautiful seaweed field stretching more than 2km along a beach in Tu Thien village, Ninh Thuan province has become a magnet for tourists.

Corals reefs only emerge on the water surface from May to the end of July, especially on the 1st and the 15th day of lunar months when the tide is low and the coral reefs are clearly visible on the sea water surface, creating beautiful scenery.