11/07/2020 13:05:55 (GMT +7)
Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan

11/07/2020    12:01 GMT+7

Corals reefs only emerge on the water surface from May to the end of July, especially on the 1st and the 15th day of lunar months when the tide is low and the coral reefs are clearly visible on the sea water surface, creating beautiful scenery.

Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan

Whenever the tide recedes, coral reefs stretching for kilometeres on Dong Hai beach in Phan Rang-Thap Cham city, Ninh Thuan province, showing up unique shapes and colors. In the photo: Coral reef is an attraction, especially for young people to visit and capture beautiful moments (Photo: VNA)

Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan


Corals only emerge on the water surface from May to the end of July, especially on the 1st and the 15th day of lunar month when the tide is low (Photo: VNA)

Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan



A brain-shaped coral (Photo: VNA)

Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan



A beautiful coral reef appears on the sea water surface (Photo: VNA)

 
Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan


Coral reef creates beautiful scenery to attract tourists (Photo: VNA)

Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan



Coral reef creates beautiful scenery to attract tourists (Photo: VNA)

Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan



Coral reef creates beautiful scenery to attract tourists (Photo: VNA)

 
 

