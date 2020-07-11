Beauty of coral reefs in Ninh Thuan

Corals reefs only emerge on the water surface from May to the end of July, especially on the 1st and the 15th day of lunar months when the tide is low and the coral reefs are clearly visible on the sea water surface, creating beautiful scenery.
Whenever the tide recedes, coral reefs stretching for kilometeres on Dong Hai beach in Phan Rang-Thap Cham city, Ninh Thuan province, showing up unique shapes and colors. In the photo: Coral reef is an attraction, especially for young people to visit and capture beautiful moments (Photo: VNA)
Corals only emerge on the water surface from May to the end of July, especially on the 1st and the 15th day of lunar month when the tide is low (Photo: VNA)
A brain-shaped coral (Photo: VNA)
A beautiful coral reef appears on the sea water surface (Photo: VNA)
Coral reef creates beautiful scenery to attract tourists (Photo: VNA)
