Conquering Ngai Thau peak and beholding the sunset is an unforgettable experience for visitors to Bac Ha district, Lao Cai province. The journey is quite challenging but the view at the top of the mountain makes it worth a try.

Ngai Thau peak is located in Na Hoi commune, 3 km from the downtown of Bac Ha district. It is an ideal location for watching the sunset set against the green meadows and peaceful stilt houses of the ethnic minority groups.Visitors can park their cars 2km from the foot of the mountain. Bikers can ride there but they must be masters in terms of their driving skill.

Beholding sunset on Ngai Thau peak

The journey to the foot of the mountain starts with high slopes.

After climbing the high slopes, tourists are treated with beautiful valleys of corn, terraced fields, and bushes of wild flowers which run along the mountainside.

A purple flower oozes with beauty under the sunlight.

The roads become snaky from hill to hill with the various slopes getting higher and steeper.

At the foot of the hill, there are many ways to climb up to the top of the mountain. There are sections of trails stamped with horseshoe imprints.

Ngai Thau is not the highest peak in the area but it offers the clearest view of the magnificent sunset.

A group of horses eating grass on the meadow.

Rays of sunlight ring the terraced fields.

Sunset happens later in summer. It isn’t until 6 pm when the sunlight fades away and the sun turns a dark red.

It takes only 15-20 minutes for the sun to beam its last rays before disappearing out of sight.

Tuyet Loan (Nhan Dan)