Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians

When millions of ox-eye daisies erupt in Vietnam's capital, it must mean winter is coming. Hanoians are flocking to daisy gardens to capture the moment.
|Early blossom ox-eye daisies enchant visitors (Photos: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|Late November is the season for ox-eye daisies as they spring up in rows along the banks of the Red River. This year, the flowers are in bloom earlier than in previous years.
|It takes farmers four months to grow these flowers.
|Thanks to their pure white beauty, these daisies have been popular for many years, and farmers have taken the opportunity to attract visitors to their fields.
|Visitors passionately pose individually or in groups. They don’t want to miss a chance to capture wonderful moments with the flowers. (Photos: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|Each person has their own way of posing as they want to capture beautiful moments with the flowers, which are only in full bloom once a year.
|Taking pictures with ox-eye daisies has become a trend, especially among young people.
|It is said each month in Hanoi is marked by the appearance of its own flower, offering an ideal time for locals to take photos with the blooming flowers as the seasons transition.
Cuc hoa mi or white daisies are often in full bloom in November, signalling the beginning of Hanoi’s winter. During this time, many people flock to daisy gardens to take photos with the flowers.
