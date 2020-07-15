Bougain villea blossoms brighten up Nha Trang city

Bach Thai Buoi Street on the banks of the Quan Truong River in Nha Trang city has become a popular tourist destination thanks to the vibrant colours of its Giấy blossoms, which give the city a new look during summer.
Bach Thai Buoi Street becomes covered in different shades of bougain villea blossoms as summer comes, ranging from light pink to deep purple. Many tourists say it is the most beautiful street in Nha Trang.
60 Giay blossom trees along Thai Bach Buoi Street are still blooming in the scorching summer sun, catching the eye of both local people and visitors. VNA
Discovering Fun Island in Nha Trang city
Fun Island is one of the few places in Nha Trang city that is able to maintain its pristine beauty and peaceful atmosphere, quickly developing into a popular new tourist attraction this summer.
Stunning beauty of Nha Trang revealed through lens of Russian photographers
With Nha Trang city being considered one of most popular destinations for Russian tourists visiting the country, let’s take a close look at the area’s beauty as seen through the eyes of various foreign photographers.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code