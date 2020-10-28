Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam

28/10/2020    21:22 GMT+7

Travel website The Culture Trip has released a bucket list of experiences tourists must enjoy when visiting the nation, with Vietnam featuring a thousand-year-old history and a diverse range of culture.

Exploring Hanoi’s Old Quarter. A location where craftsmen and artisans first set up shop, within a few hundred years the marshy swamps had developed into an array of romantic, narrow, and winding streets. Each meandering lane has been named after the different crafts sold or produced there. Today, the mishmash of ancient yellow buildings serves as the historical and cultural hub of the north, drawing plenty of travelers annually.
Visiting the floating markets on the Mekong Delta. Seeing the fantastic Mekong Delta floating markets is an unforgettable experience. The site is a hive of activity with plenty of trading taking place throughout the area’s muddied waters, whilst featuring a full spectrum of colours, sights, and sounds.
Have clothes produced in Hoi An. The hanging lanterns and well-preserved streets of the ancient town are some of the most charming the nation has to offer. Originally a trading port founded hundreds of years ago, today the town is renowned for its tailors. Indeed, having a suit, dress, or custom-made jacket produced here is both cheap, fun, and represents once of the most enjoyable parts of central Vietnam.
Ride along the Hai Van Pass. Situated just north of Da Nang, the Hai Van Pass is famous for being one of the most scenic stretches of coastal road in the world and has appeared on numerous shows and documentaries produced by foreign television channels.
Exploring the caves of Phong Nha Ke Bang. As one of the nation’s greatest national parks and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, guests can find hidden within the fields of limestone peaks some of the largest caves in the entire world.
A night out on Bui Vien Walking Street in Ho Chi Minh City. The famous street is viewed as the place to go to enjoy wild parties, or just to people-watch. Indeed, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, there is always something to see on this bar street.
Exploring the pagodas of Hue. Throughout the ancient capital are numerous pagodas, tombs, shrines, and palaces. The city is home to some of most well-preserved historical sites nationwide and should certainly be a stop on any visit.
Lounge on a Ho Chi Minh City Rooftop. As Ho Chi Minh City has modernised, a whole spate of rooftop bars have popped up. Generally, these are quite a bit more expensive than typical street bars. However, they serve as a welcome reprieve from the non-stop action of the streets below.
VOV

Photos: The Culture Trip

 
 

