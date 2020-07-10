Ca Mau to launch first provincial tourism sea route

Tourists to the southern province of Ca Mau now can conveniently travel to nearby Kien Giang Province’s Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island by using an express boat service that will be operated in the province from tomorrow.

Vietnam’s largest and most advanced high-speed boats will be operated on the tourism sea route connecting Ca Mau Province with Kien Giang Province’s Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island. — VNA/VNS Photo Huynh Anh

Addressing the launch ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee Tran Hong Quan said that the launch of the sea route, which is the first of its kind, is expected to facilitate economic and tourism development in the locality.

The service is also designed as a new tourist product of Ca Mau in order to provide visitors with interesting experiences, create more jobs for locals and increase tourism revenue.

The route is plied by two high-speed boats of the Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company.

According to the chairman of the company, Vu Van Khuong, the tourists can enjoy European standard five-star services on Vietnam’s largest and most advanced high-speed boats.

Each boat is 46.85-metres long and 12.2-metres wide with a capacity of 600 passengers at a maximum speed of 35 nautical miles per hour. The trip takes about an hour and a half per leg, departing from Ong Doc Harbour in Song Doc Town, Tran Van Thoi District in Ca Mau.

The round-trip tickets are priced at VND590,000 (US$25) for adults, VND470,000 ($20) for the elderly and children, and VND980,000 ($43) for VIP tickets.

“Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company should utilise their experience to recruit professional staff and crew, in addition to preparing effective operation plans for their business,” Quan said.

He also requested relevant provincial departments to continue to pay and support local tourism enterprises, particularly in terms of promotions, improving services, diversifying local tourism products and ensuring security and order, which would create a stable number of tourists and offer conditions for the tourism sea route to be exploited with the highest efficiency. VNS

