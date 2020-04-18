Café in Da Lat offers scenic views, peace and quiet

For people seeking peace and quiet as well as stunning vistas, Kong Cafe is one of the best places in Da Lat.

For stunning vistas and peace and quiet in Da Lat City, try Kong Cafe. — VNA/VNS Photo

The café, which is nestled on a hillside, is so tranquil it feels as if time has slowed down.

The name Kong, which means emptiness, suggests tranquillity and the absence of the hustle and bustle of cities. It is quiet with only the occasional chatter or sound of a guitar.

The interior design makes it look more like an old house than a coffee shop. The menu has the usual bạc xỉu (milk and coffee), cacao, ginger tea, tamarind juice, and egg coffee.

It is the serene atmosphere that keeps bringing people back. Kong does not even have an address. So if you want to go there, you have to follow the route on Google maps or instructions from the owners.

Kong also has a few friendly dogs. The café is open from 8am to 10pm every day. — VNS

