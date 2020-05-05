Chang Son wooden houses

Chang Son carpentry village in Hanoi is well known for its wooden houses which are considered the pinnacle of construction for wooden architecture in Vietnam.
Patterns carved by the hands of Chang Son craftsmen (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A number of immaculate bays and beaches situated in Khanh Hoa and Ninh Thuan have reopened after being temporarily closed for over a month as a result of the implementation of the social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Ministry of Transport has turned down a proposal from the Aviation Authority to remove the distancing rule on flights.
The northern province of Quang Ninh has offered free tickets for visitors to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu tourist site.
Located 120 km from Hanoi, Tam Coc-Bich Dong is part of the Hoa Lu limestone mountain range. For hundreds of years, the place has preserved the primitive beauty that has attracted countless visitors.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to increase domestic flights and remove social distancing on aircraft.
Ka Tum, in Khmer language means “pomegranate” or "wrapped inside", is a kind of dumpling wrapped by leaves of thốt nốt (Asian palmyra palm) that looks like pomegranate fruit.
Suoi Giang commune in Yen Bai province is 1,400 meters above sea level and as cool all year round as Sa Pa town in the northern mountains or Da Lat resort city in the Central Highlands.
French daily Le Figaro recently ran an article introducing Hanoi’s most renowned street food. The article was headlined “In Vietnam, eight wonders to taste in Hanoi – a temple of street food”.
When Covid-19 broke out, businesspeople believed that the tourism sector would recover soon, but they now are thinking differently.
With National Reunification day taking place on April 30 followed by International Labour Day on May 1, tourists have been enjoying the public holidays by heading to the Trang An landscape complex in Ninh Binh.
The Southwestern region in Vietnam is well-known for a number of typical traditional festivals, including Sene Dolta, Ok Om Bok and Chol Chnam Thmay.
With a number of the country’s most famous tourist spots re-opening following the social distancing order being lifted, here are some suggestions of destinations that visitors should not miss out on during the May Day holiday.
Tourist attractions around Vietnam have begun re-opening their doors after “hibernating” during the COVID-19 outbreak and hope to fully tap into the opportunities brought by the four-day holiday from April 30 to May 3.
A large number of tourists have flocked to Sam Son Beach in the northern province of Thanh Hoa for the holiday after the social distancing rules for virus prevention are relaxed.
The number of passengers on board each aircraft must not exceed 80% of its capacity to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a notice the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent to airlines and airports nationwide.
Halong Bay in Quang Ninh Province, a World Heritage-listed site and the country’s leading tourist destination, will reopen on May 4 after being closed for over seven weeks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has issued regulations on coronavirus infection prevention and control, including forbidding tourists from reporting the coronavirus situation at their hotel or resort on social media.
Home to century-old houses surrounded by mossy rock fences, Loc Yen village in Quang Nam central province is called the land of fairies.
Tourists can now visit many tourist destinations which have re-opened since last weekend after the social distancing regulations have been eased.
