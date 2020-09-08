Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Charm of Hanoi’s cafes with recycled items

20/09/2020    06:21 GMT+7

Here is a list of coffee shops which are ideal destinations for young people to hang out.

Some coffee shops in Hanoi have turned to the environmental theme to attract customers. Their interior decorations are a harmonious combination of recycled materials, items that people believe should be discarded when their life cycle ends.

Hanoi Bus Cafe

Source: Hanoi Bus Cafe

Located in Ha Dong district, the café is set in an old bus from which all the seats were removed and replaced with tablets and chairs, while its interior decoration is based on recycled things.

The space outside the shop is also loved by young people for taking a snapshot. Drink prices range from VND20,000 to VND50,000 (US$0.9-US$2.2). The shop opens from 7am to 10.30pm.

 Source: Hanoi Bus Cafe

Hidden Gem Coffee

Photo: Hidden Gem Coffee

Located in a small lane off Hang Tre street, most of furniture and decorations at the Hidden Gem Coffee are recycles such as used bottles, junk motorcycles, and wheels. 

Each of the stories of cafe is decorated in a different way. Price for drink is about VND20,000-50,000 (US$0.9-US$2.2). The shop opens from 8am to 23pm.

 
 Photo: Hidden Gem Coffee

Cafe House 41

 Photo: Cafe House 41

Located deep in a small alley on Thai Ha street, Cafe House 41 grabs the attention of passersby with colorful exterior decorations.

 Photo: Cafe House 41

The spacious interior of the store is decorated with used things like bus seats, bicycle wheels and old guitars. The price of the drink is approximately VND35,000 (US$1.5). The store opens from 7am to 11pm. Hanoitimes

Nhat Minh

