Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/07/2020 19:06:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village

30/07/2020    17:56 GMT+7

Located in Chuyen My Commune, Phu Xuyen District, 40 km from Hanoi, Chuon Ngo Village (or another name is Ngo Ha) has gained renown as a famous Mother-of- pearl inlaid village for thousands years.

Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
The process of making mother-of-pearl inlay consists of 6 complicated stages including drawing the design, cutting shell into the shape, wood carving, sticking shell into the carved wood, grinding and polishing, making antique look with black powders.
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
Drawing the design on paper.
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
A skilful artisan. Photos: VNP/VNA
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
Through skilfull hands, raw pearls are made into products with high values in culture and art.
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
A skilful artisan. Photos: VNP/VNA
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
Through skilfull hands, raw pearls are made into products with high values in culture and art.
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
The product, thanks to the skills and intelligence of the crafts people, have taken a big leap, now not limited to its former niche of mere decorative furniture for royal palaces or officers’ families.
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
The hand-made products are the symbol of luxury.
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets.
 
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets (Photo: VNP/VNA).
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets.
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets.
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets.
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets.
Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village
Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets. Photos: VNP/VNA

VNP/VNA

Kim Bong carpentry village struggles to keep trade alive

Kim Bong carpentry village struggles to keep trade alive

At the age of 80, craftsman Huynh Ri in Kim Bong carpentry village, in Hoi An City, still creates unique wooden carvings and souvenirs at his family workshop.

Wood you believe it? Hanoi's top artisans

Wood you believe it? Hanoi's top artisans

Sơn Đồng Handicraft Village in Hoài Đức District, 20km west of downtown Hà Nội, has long been the source of some of Việt Nam's finest carved wood worship objects.

 
 

Other News

.
Phu Yen, Quang Nam temporarily shut down tourist destinations from July 29
Phu Yen, Quang Nam temporarily shut down tourist destinations from July 29
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

The People’s Committees of Phu Yen and Quang Nam have decided to temporarily shut down tourist attractions from July 29 in a bid to protect health for local residents and visitors amid complex developments of COVID-19.

Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

The incense craft of the Nung ethnic minority people in Phia Thap Village, Quoc Dan Commune, Quang Uyen District, Cao Bang Province is contributing to the preservation of a traditional spiritual culture.

Exploring Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh
Exploring Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain is an iconic tourist attraction in the southern province of Tay Ninh. The complex, which is also a famous spiritual site as it contains the Linh Son Tien Thach pagoda, attracts millions of visitors every year.

Southern provinces sign agreement on tourism cooperation programs
Southern provinces sign agreement on tourism cooperation programs
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Mekong Delta provinces have not only been hit hard by Covid-19 but also by drought and saline intrusion. 

Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Hanoi and its creative residents invent a lot of small food that make your mouth water every time you think about salty or sweet.

New street name in Saigon documents history
New street name in Saigon documents history
TRAVELicon  29/07/2020 

The 20th session of the ninth tenure People’s Council of HCMC on July 11 agreed that Dinh Tien Hoang Street stretching from Bong Bridge to Phan Dang Luu Street will be renamed Le Van Duyet Street.

Thousands of tourists cancel tours nationwide
Thousands of tourists cancel tours nationwide
TRAVELicon  29/07/2020 

The resurgence of community COVID-19 transmission in Da Nang City meant Bui Kieu Anh from Hanoi cancelled her family trip to the coastal city that was meant to begin yesterday.

Int’l supermodel helps promote Vietnam’s tourism
Int’l supermodel helps promote Vietnam’s tourism
TRAVELicon  29/07/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the JMA Global of international supermodel Jessica Minh Anh signed a cooperation agreement on July 28 on promoting Vietnam’s destinations as well as tourism products and services.

Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus
Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus
TRAVELicon  29/07/2020 

Da Nang City has postponed the Fantastic Da Nang Festival that was slated for July 31 to August 5 and has stopped receiving tourists for 14 days, according to the coastal city’s Department of Tourism.

A journey to the “Husband-Waiting” mountain
A journey to the “Husband-Waiting” mountain
TRAVELicon  29/07/2020 

Conquering Ba Doi Om Mountain in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang left us unforgettable experiences

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?
What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

The US$200-million hotel is portrayed as a lavish destination, even for discerning guests.

Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

With lotus flowers in full bloom in the northern province of Ninh Binh, guests can enjoy a poetic scene amid stunning landscapes.

Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

If you want to conquer a mountain and explore local myths and exciting culture along the way, then Ba The Mountain in Thoai Son District in the southern province of An Giang is the place for you.

Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is renowned for not only historical relic sites but also age-old Indian-almond trees which are recognised as Vietnam’s heritage trees.

A must-try specialty of Hoi An
A must-try specialty of Hoi An
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Cao Lau noodle soup, a specialty of Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, has been listed among the most attractive rice noodles in Asia by CNN. 

Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Domestic airlines have announced adjustment of flights from/to the central city of Da Nang in accordance with new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and an order by the Ministry of Transport.

Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City can be considered a famous place full of entertainment for young people, with plenty of spots in which travel lovers can enjoy cheap street food.

Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Couple Lam A Nang and Vang Thi Can in Ban Lien Commune, Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, expect their beautiful stilt house to be an attractive homestay.

My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

My Son Sanctuary is a large complex featuring religious relics, including temples, shrines, and towers. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 