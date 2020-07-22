Chuon Ngo Mother of Pearl Inlay Village

Located in Chuyen My Commune, Phu Xuyen District, 40 km from Hanoi, Chuon Ngo Village (or another name is Ngo Ha) has gained renown as a famous Mother-of- pearl inlaid village for thousands years.
|The process of making mother-of-pearl inlay consists of 6 complicated stages including drawing the design, cutting shell into the shape, wood carving, sticking shell into the carved wood, grinding and polishing, making antique look with black powders.
|Drawing the design on paper.
|A skilful artisan. Photos: VNP/VNA
|Through skilfull hands, raw pearls are made into products with high values in culture and art.
|A skilful artisan. Photos: VNP/VNA
|The product, thanks to the skills and intelligence of the crafts people, have taken a big leap, now not limited to its former niche of mere decorative furniture for royal palaces or officers’ families.
|The hand-made products are the symbol of luxury.
|Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets.
|Products of Mother of pearl inlay village – Chuon Ngo such as cabinet, bed, chessboard, picture, jewel-box, chopstick box are favorite in both domestic and international markets. Photos: VNP/VNA
