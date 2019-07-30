CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia

Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been named among the 17 best places in Asia by Cable News Network (CNN).

The US-based television network recommended travelers to try the largest island of Vietnam, which is also dubbed as “Pearl Island.” The island is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Southeast Asia and the world's longest overseas cable car, it said.

Earlier, CNN Travel has published a list of the best things to do in the island.

Besides resting on beautiful beaches such as Sao beach, Long beach and Ong Lang beach, travelers can kayak through fishing villages or dine on fresh seafood aboard a floating platoon, go squid fishing or visit a pearl farm.

Those who want to go trekking can consider Phu Quoc National Park, which is home to easy walking trails and more than 200 wild animal species and rare birds. VNA

