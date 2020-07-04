Colourful bamboo basket boats in Quang Nam’s mural village attracts visitors

Tam Thanh Village in Tam Ky Town in the central province of Quang Nam has lured more visitors thanks to a bamboo basket boat project.

The Basket Boat Path Art project has been conducted by art teachers in Tam Ky Town and voluntary artists from Hanoi.





Tam Thanh is the first mural village In Vietnam and its Basket Boat Art project has impressed many tourists.

The paintings, which are inspired by local residents’ daily lives are drawn on around 80 basket boats, including 50 new ones.

The work by artist Tran Thu Thuy can survive for a year despite storms.





Local authorities have supported artists with the best conditions for the project implementation such as cleaning basket boats. Many tourists are interested in the colourful baskets of bamboo.



Cong Binh-Ngo Linh (Dtinews)

