Colourful bamboo basket boats in Quang Nam’s mural village attracts visitors

08/07/2020    18:19 GMT+7

Tam Thanh Village in Tam Ky Town in the central province of Quang Nam has lured more visitors thanks to a bamboo basket boat project.

The Basket Boat Path Art project has been conducted by art teachers in Tam Ky Town and voluntary artists from Hanoi. 

 

Tam Thanh is the first mural village In Vietnam and its Basket Boat Art project has impressed many tourists.

The paintings, which are inspired by local residents’ daily lives are drawn on around 80 basket boats, including 50 new ones. 

 

The work by artist Tran Thu Thuy can survive for a year despite storms. 

 

Local authorities have supported artists with the best conditions for the project implementation such as cleaning basket boats. Many tourists are interested in the colourful baskets of bamboo.

Cong Binh-Ngo Linh (Dtinews)

Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement

Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement

The authorities in Hanoi have had to remove 600 metres of the ceramic mosaic mural to enlarge Au Co Street, which is part of the Red River dyke in Tay Ho District.  

Hue village makes national treasures

Hue village makes national treasures

Phuong Duc is small village on the southern bank of the Perfume River in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. 

 
 

Sapa, Ninh Binh named among top 14 rising hotspots in Asia
Sapa, Ninh Binh named among top 14 rising hotspots in Asia
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Two of the nation’s leading tourist destinations, Sa Pa and Ninh Binh, have been listed among 14 up-and-coming destinations across Asia to visit this year, according to travel magazine Trips to Discover.

Vietnamese food: Grilled pork skewer
Vietnamese food: Grilled pork skewer
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

It may look like a simple snack, but the main ingredients for grilled pork skewers are love, care, and of course, plenty of flavour. But be warned.... one is never enough.

Grills to savour at Gojumong Casual
Grills to savour at Gojumong Casual
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Seventy-five days have now passed since Vietnam reported any community transmission of COVID-19. It’s been an unusual year for students, with schools closed and classes held online. 

How Hanoi’s lotus-scented tea is made
How Hanoi’s lotus-scented tea is made
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Flavoring green tea with lotus scent is a manual process and no chemicals are allowed.

Must-try northwestern region dishes
Must-try northwestern region dishes
TRAVELicon  07/07/2020 

Grilled chicken in bamboo tube, minced pork grilled in dong leaves, and purple sticky rice are must-try dishes in Vietnam's northwestern region.

A close look at the stunning natural rock pools of Vietnam
A close look at the stunning natural rock pools of Vietnam
TRAVELicon  07/07/2020 

Natural rock pools that are situated next to the sea and are surrounded by magnificent cliffs nearby boast a pristine beauty and are fast becoming a popular tourist attraction.

Hue proves to be ideal destination for filmmakers due to romantic landscapes
Hue proves to be ideal destination for filmmakers due to romantic landscapes
TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

Many directors believe that Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has the potential to become a film studio, as the locality is able to provide an attractive destination for filmmakers to use in the future.

Discovering Fun Island in Nha Trang city
Discovering Fun Island in Nha Trang city
TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

Fun Island is one of the few places in Nha Trang city that is able to maintain its pristine beauty and peaceful atmosphere, quickly developing into a popular new tourist attraction this summer.

Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

Hanoi and its creative residents invent a lot of small food that make your mouth water every time you think about salty or sweet.

US magazine lists Ha Long Bay among world’s 50 most beautiful natural wonders
US magazine lists Ha Long Bay among world’s 50 most beautiful natural wonders
TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has been named amongst the 50 most beautiful natural wonders on Earth selected by US-based magazine Insider.

Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

The majestic beauty hidden in the depths of Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh come alive in a series of photos taken by Australian explorer John Spies.

Love songs in Tra Su cajuput forest
Love songs in Tra Su cajuput forest
TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

Compared with other provinces in the Mekong Delta, An Giang has extremely special geographic characteristics, with the spectacular That Son Mountain springing up in an endless paddy field. 

Dak Nong Geopark – a natural wonder
Dak Nong Geopark – a natural wonder
TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has been a luring destination to tourists and scientists and has been nominated for listing in the Global Geoparks Network by UNESCO.

Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex
Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex
TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

Located in Ha Nam province, just 60 kilometers from Hanoi from the south, Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex attracts visitors with its tranquil atmosphere in the middle of unspoiled forests.

HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism
HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism
TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

A programme to boost tourism in HCM City and the Mekong Delta kicked off in Can Tho city on July 3.

Vietnam’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Hanoi
Vietnam’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

A gold-plated hotel, the first of its kind in the world, has been recently inaugurated in Hanoi with the aim of bringing visitors back to Vietnam where the tourism sector is slowly reopening after the COVID-19 is put under control.

Discovering the wild nature of Ba Mun Island
Discovering the wild nature of Ba Mun Island
TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

Located in Bai Tu Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Ba Mun Island is a gem home to diverse species of animals and plants of Bai Tu Long National Park.

Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

The majestic beauty hidden in the depths of Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh come alive in a series of photos taken by Australian explorer John Spies.

Layover in Arctic Circle
Layover in Arctic Circle
FEATUREicon  04/07/2020 

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Hoang Le Giang to stay in Kautokeino Village and Soroya Island in Norway, one of the northernmost places on Earth.

Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

The Ba Na Hills cable car in Da Nang has claimed first place in a list of the 10 most nerve-jangling cable car rides that offer both thrills and spectacular views worldwide, according to UK travel website Wanderlust.

