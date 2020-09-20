Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season

Famous for its most breathtaking rice terraces, Mu Cang Chai in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is a reputable name repeated among travel lovers and photographers,
especially at the end of September and early October - the best time for capturing the most beautiful landscapes of stepped rice fields in the mountainous district.
End of September and early October is the best time for capturing the most beautiful landscapes of stepped rice fields in Mu Cang Chai. Photos: VNA
Lim Mong and Lim Thai Villages of Cao Pha Commune attract tourists by impressive landsacpes.
Everywhere in Mu Cang Chai are rice terraces of multi-layers that create picturesque Mu Cang Chai landscapes.
Most recently, this famous scenic spot has been recognised by the Prime Minister as a special national relic together with some other reputable heritages.
In the ripe rice season, terraced fields look like golden waves winding on the middle of high hills.
VNA
Ripening rice fields in Vietnam's northwestern region
Ripening rice terraced fields are one of Vietnam’s northwestern region most special attractions at this time of the year as autumn nears.
Yellow season arrives in Vietnam's northwestern region
Autumn has arrived and brought the best season in the northwestern region. The forests, mountains and terraced rice fields are covered with a new brilliant bright yellow coat.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code