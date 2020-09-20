Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season

Famous for its most breathtaking rice terraces, Mu Cang Chai in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is a reputable name repeated among travel lovers and photographers,

especially at the end of September and early October - the best time for capturing the most beautiful landscapes of stepped rice fields in the mountainous district.

Visitors find it fascinating to take an exhilarating ride on paragliders to enjoy the stunning views of Mu Cang Chai District, Yen Bai Province.

Lim Mong and Lim Thai Villages of Cao Pha Commune attract tourists by impressive landsacpes. Trips to Mu Cang Chai are great journeys not only to admire the impressive landscapes of Mu Cang Chai’s terraced rice fields – the most beautiful ones in the world, but also to get great insights of local ethnics' cultures.

Everywhere in Mu Cang Chai are rice terraces of multi-layers that create picturesque Mu Cang Chai landscapes. Mu Cang Chai terraced fields have long been well-known and considered a must-visit place for tourists to the northwestern region of Vietnam. These are the terraced fields on mountain slopes, which cover an area of about 2,200 hectares in the three communes of La Pan Tan, Che Cu Nha and De Xu Phinh in Mu Cang Chai District.

Most recently, this famous scenic spot has been recognised by the Prime Minister as a special national relic together with some other reputable heritages. Local people in harvesting season.

In the ripe rice season, terraced fields look like golden waves winding on the middle of high hills. Local people in harvesting season.

Ripening rice fields in Vietnam's northwestern region Ripening rice terraced fields are one of Vietnam’s northwestern region most special attractions at this time of the year as autumn nears.