Con Dao from “hell on earth” to “tourist paradise”

Con Dao has been voted one of the best “secret” and most “appealing” islands on earth by Australian Lonely Planet and US Travel and Leisure magazines.

Once a “hell on earth” for thousands of political prisoners before 1975, Con Dao has now turned into “tourist heaven” home to deserted white sand beaches with crystal clear waters and a natural reserve boasting rich marine ecosystems.

Con Dao National Park is the first and the most successful place that protects sea turtles. Photos: VNP/VNA

Sea turtle eggs have an incubation period of about two months.

Over 150,000 young turtles are released into the sea at Con Dao National Park each year.

Checking the size and health status of a mother turtle.

Rangers from Bay Canh ranger station patrol the mangrove forest, Photos: VNP/VNA

Con Dao National Park has a rich forest and marine ecosystem with rare and precious animals.

The runway at Con Dao airport is one of the most special runways in the world because its two sides border the sea. Motor boats take visitors to explore the small islands in Con Dao.

The villas of Six Senses Con Dao Resort sit up along the sandy beaches. Tourists watch how turtles are released into the sea on Bay Canh island.

Tourists explore the mangrove system in Con Dao. Photos: VNP/VNA The beautiful roads running along the coast and mountains in Con Dao (Photo: VNp/VNA)

Phu Hai prison, the oldest prison in Con Dao, is now a tourist attraction. Tourists visit Con Dao Museum. Photos: VNP/VNA

Tourists visit the “tiger cages” in Con Dao. A model depicting a supervisor in Phu Binh prison torturing prisoners in “tiger cages”.

Tourists burn incense sticks in Hang Duong cemetery at night to pay their respects to the late soldiers. Locals and tourists come to worship at Vo Thi Sau’s grave in Hang Duong cemetery. Hang Duong cemetery, a resting place of tens of thousands of revolutionary soldiers imprisoned at Con Dao prison. Photos: VNP/VNA

