Con Dao island full of must-visit locations

Situated in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Con Dao island regularly features on global lists of the most beautiful destinations globally,
with the island being home to several must-see places that travellers should not miss during their visit to the island.
Ben Dam: Ben Dam, a place that connects cruise ports with Con Son town, is considered to be one of the most beautiful places to enjoy on the island.(Photo: Shutterstock/Tiep.Nguyen)
Furthermore, visitors are able to take beautiful photos with red phoenix and brilliant confetti on several streets around the centre of the island.(Photo: Shutterstock/KernelNguyen)
The Tiger's cage, famous for being the site of Phu Quoc prison, parts of which are still covered with barbed wires. Once in the Tiger’s cage, prisoners were unable to lie down, stand, or sit because if they moved, they would be scratched and severely cut by barbed wires. (Photo: Shutterstock/Nguyen Quang Ngoc Tonkin)
Visitors to the island are allowed to enjoy camping on the beach. (Photo: Tam Linh)
The beach is considered to be one the most beautiful places on the island for couples to come and admire the sunset. (Photo:Nguyen Binh Huy)
