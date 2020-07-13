Con Dao island full of must-visit locations

An Hai lake: As the second largest freshwater lake on Con Dao island, An Hai lake has become a great summer destination to visit. Visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the charming beauty of lotus flowers as they enter full bloom.

Hoang Phi Yen street, which runs along the lake, is a popular tourist attraction with many guests taking photographers and sampling the atmosphere. (Photo: Shutterstock/Nguyen Quang Ngoc Tonkin)



