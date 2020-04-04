Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/04/2020 09:11:19 (GMT +7)
COVID-19: HCM City hotels allowed to resume receiving tourists

 
 
05/04/2020    08:07 GMT+7

Tourist accommodation establishments operating in Ho Chi Minh City will be permitted to receive new arrivals, under the condition that they fully comply with the requirements aimed at preventing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

covid-19: hcm city hotels allowed to resume receiving tourists hinh 0

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism released a document outlining the steps that tourist accommodation facilities must take when receiving guests amid the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

It requested that all establishments move to update information on their list of guests and send it to the department before 10:00am each day.

Accommodation facilities in the city will be required to conduct medical supervision and take preventive measures to ensure the safety of guests and workers in line with regulations. Some of the steps taken include asking guests to don face masks when going out in public and halting the option of ordering a buffet when room service is called.

 

In addition, if guests display any symptoms of the COVID-19, hotel owners must immediately contact their local district’s preventive medicine centre and the Health Department's hotline in order to receive instructions on how to implement the first stages of a quarantine.

Moreover, these facilities should be fast in reporting any relevant information to the city’s Department of Tourism, so that necessary prevention measures can be implemented. VOV 

.
12 new caves discovered in Quang Binh
12 new caves discovered in Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

Howard Limbert, an expert of the British Royal Caving Research Association (BCRA), announced that 12 new caves have been found in the central province of Quang Binh during their exploration in early 2020.

CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia
CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia
TRAVELicon  03/04/2020 

Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been named among the 17 best places in Asia by Cable News Network (CNN).

Tourism industry faces unprecedented crisis
Tourism industry faces unprecedented crisis
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Since mid-March, officers of travel firms say that 99 percent of visitors to their offices have come to cancel tours.

Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has severely affected many industries, but tourism is arguably one of the hardest hit.

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range
Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range
TRAVELicon  03/04/2020 

Trekking on rough paths in Hoang Lien Son mountain range in spring is not only for sporty guys but also for beauty admirers as stunning flowers could be easily seen along the path.

Unknown part of Paradise Cave
Unknown part of Paradise Cave
TRAVELicon  02/04/2020 

Thien Duong or Paradise Cave (belonging to Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park) has long been a popular tourist destination for visitors to Quang Binh province. 

Hoi An left deserted amid Covid-19 spread
Hoi An left deserted amid Covid-19 spread
PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

The popular heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has become deserted following local authorities’ suspension of many services as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts.

Rice paper salad a signature street food in HCM City
Rice paper salad a signature street food in HCM City
TRAVELicon  01/04/2020 

Often sold by bicycle vendors, the street food snack has become a signature dish of the southern city.

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn
Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn
TRAVELicon  01/04/2020 

Enjoying the pure and heavenly beauty of nature in the early morning has become an elegant pleasures of many when traveling.

Not the perfect start to the perfect holiday
Not the perfect start to the perfect holiday
TRAVELicon  01/04/2020 

In many people’s eyes Phu Quoc Island is the ideal place to chillax. With its sun kissed shoreline and calm, clear crystal waters gently caressing the golden sands, there really is no better place to go to switch off from the rest of the world.

Banh mi – World class street food
Banh mi – World class street food
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

With the word “banh mi” recognised by the Oxford dictionary and a Google bread doodle which has taken the media by storm in recent days, let’s find out why this popular street food in Vietnam has become known to so many international friends.

Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19
Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

Due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, many tourism service providers have been operating under a tight budget, and to stop the spread of the deadly virus, some have closed.

Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
TRAVELicon  31/03/2020 

Two tourism products in Vietnam have won at the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 – an annual ceremony organised by the ASEAN-Japan Centre.

Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals
Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

With spring in full bloom, the red silk cotton flowers that line the streets of Dong Ve Ward, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province are drawing more visitors to the area.

Scenic Cu Vai village in Yen Bai
Scenic Cu Vai village in Yen Bai
TRAVELicon  30/03/2020 

Situated in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, Cu Vai village is widely considered to be one of the best spots for tourists to discover the locality’s beauty and peace.

Domestic airlines reduce flight frequency to fight COVID-19
Domestic airlines reduce flight frequency to fight COVID-19
TRAVELicon  30/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport green-lit the Civil Aviation Authority of Viet Nam’s proposal to limit domestic flights from Ha Noi and HCM City to other cities and provinces to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty
Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

Various tourist sites in Hanoi sit empty, as ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 continue.

Hotels in Hanoi support fight against COVID-19
Hotels in Hanoi support fight against COVID-19
TRAVELicon  30/03/2020 

Hanoi’s accommodations are willing to host quarantined people and reduce the overload of in mass isolation centers. However, criteria for hosting quarantined people have not been released.

Duong Lam ancient village protects its tourism environment
Duong Lam ancient village protects its tourism environment
TRAVELicon  30/03/2020 

Located 40 km to the west of Hanoi, Duong Lam ancient village in Son Tay town is one of must-visit tourist destinations of the capital city because of its unique historical, architectural, cultural values.

COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines cuts domestic flights
COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines cuts domestic flights
TRAVELicon  30/03/2020 

Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights between now and April 15 in compliance with the Prime Minister’s Directive to fight COVID-19.

