COVID-19: HCM City hotels allowed to resume receiving tourists

Tourist accommodation establishments operating in Ho Chi Minh City will be permitted to receive new arrivals, under the condition that they fully comply with the requirements aimed at preventing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism released a document outlining the steps that tourist accommodation facilities must take when receiving guests amid the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

It requested that all establishments move to update information on their list of guests and send it to the department before 10:00am each day.

Accommodation facilities in the city will be required to conduct medical supervision and take preventive measures to ensure the safety of guests and workers in line with regulations. Some of the steps taken include asking guests to don face masks when going out in public and halting the option of ordering a buffet when room service is called.

In addition, if guests display any symptoms of the COVID-19, hotel owners must immediately contact their local district’s preventive medicine centre and the Health Department's hotline in order to receive instructions on how to implement the first stages of a quarantine.

Moreover, these facilities should be fast in reporting any relevant information to the city’s Department of Tourism, so that necessary prevention measures can be implemented. VOV

