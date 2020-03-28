Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/03/2020 01:20:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines cuts domestic flights

 
 
30/03/2020    00:35 GMT+7

Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights between now and April 15 in compliance with the Prime Minister’s Directive to fight COVID-19.

COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines cuts domestic flights hinh anh 1

Aircraft of Vietnam Airlines. Illustrative image 

In particular, crewmembers on all of its flights will be equipped with specialised protective clothing and tested for SARS-CoV-2.

From March 28, the carrier will cut 35 domestic routes to 8 with about 10 percent of the total seats compared to normal plans.

It will also help affected passengers change flights and itinerary or have tickets refunded in line with regulations.

 

Earlier on March 19, Vietnam Airlines suspended international flights till April 30.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the carrier has sprayed disinfectants on all international flights and flights with suspected COVID-19 cases following landing.

From 0:00am on March 25, all domestics flights are also disinfected after landing in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and all aircraft are also sterilised once again at the end of each day.

All passengers are required to fill in health declarations, screened for body temperatures before boarding and wear face masks throughout flights./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Foreign visitor arrivals plunge 68% in March
Foreign visitor arrivals plunge 68% in March
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

International tourist arrivals to Vietnam this month have dropped 68.1% against the same period last year due to the coronavirus, which causes a disease called Covid-19, according to the General Statistics Office.

National treasures aplenty at Ha Noi pagoda
National treasures aplenty at Ha Noi pagoda
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Among 27 national treasures that have recently been recognised by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, two are in Ba Tam Pagoda located in Duong Xa Commune, Gia Lam District on the outskirts of Ha Noi.

Racing to prepare for Hung Kings ceremony
Racing to prepare for Hung Kings ceremony
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

While the festival this year has been scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the key spiritual ceremony will still take place.

UK travel website unveils top six resorts based in Vietnam
UK travel website unveils top six resorts based in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  28/03/2020 

Luxury Travel Diary has compiled a list of the top six resorts in Vietnam, with many of the mentioned establishments being winners of a number of international awards.

Vietnam greets 3.7 million foreign visitors in Q1
Vietnam greets 3.7 million foreign visitors in Q1
TRAVELicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam welcomed nearly 3.7 million international tourists in the first three months of 2020, down 18.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
TRAVELicon  27/03/2020 

Two tourism products in Vietnam have won at the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 – an annual ceremony organised by the ASEAN-Japan Centre.

Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/03/2020 

Your trip to HCM City won't be complete without rice paper salad. 

Da Nang pours money to develop tourism in ancient village
Da Nang pours money to develop tourism in ancient village
TRAVELicon  26/03/2020 

Central Da Nang's People's Committee will invest VNĐ46 billion (more than US$1.9 million) into Nam O Village to develop community tourism, according to the committee's report.

Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city
Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city
PHOTOSicon  26/03/2020 

Co Thon village in Dak Lak is not only the ideal destination for tourists thanks to its reputation as the king village of the Central highlands’ coffee production, but also the symbol for the typical Vietnamese village.

“I love Banh mi Sai Gon” week underway in HCM City
“I love Banh mi Sai Gon” week underway in HCM City
TRAVELicon  25/03/2020 

“I love Banh mi Sai Gon” (I love Saigon bread) programme is taking place in Ho Chi Minh City from March 24 to 31.

Con Dao Island to be temporarily closed to prevent COVID-19
Con Dao Island to be temporarily closed to prevent COVID-19
TRAVELicon  25/03/2020 

The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau decided to temporarily closed Côn Đảo Island, a popular tourist attraction, to visitors starting Tuesday.

Coronavirus puts brake on Hanoi-HCM City trains
Coronavirus puts brake on Hanoi-HCM City trains
TRAVELicon  25/03/2020 

A pair of trains that run daily between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will be suspended as from March 26 due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, Hanoi Railway Transport JSC has announced.

Four Protectors of Hanoi
Four Protectors of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  24/03/2020 

Thang Long Hanoi, a city of thousands of year, has a solid and rich historical background and is believed to be protected by four genies.

Bamboo Airway’s flight to send European citizens home
Bamboo Airway’s flight to send European citizens home
VIDEOicon  25/03/2020 

Bamboo Airways said it will coordinate with the Czech Embassy in Vietnam to operate a special flight from Hanoi to Prague on March 25 to transport European citizens who want to return home.

Vietnam’s most beautiful trekking route suspended for Covid-19 prevention
Vietnam’s most beautiful trekking route suspended for Covid-19 prevention
TRAVELicon  23/03/2020 

A trekking route in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the nicest of its kind in Vietnam, has been suspended for Covid-19 prevention since March 22.

Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears
Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears
TRAVELicon  23/03/2020 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai and southern province of Kien Giang have closed tourist attractions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crossing Indochina Road Trip: Homeward bound
Crossing Indochina Road Trip: Homeward bound
TRAVELicon  23/03/2020 

If you are a sea lover, a road trip along the central coastal road of Vietnam must definitely play a prominent part of your road trip plans.

Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom
Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom
TRAVELicon  22/03/2020 

With Ban blossoms coming into full bloom around mid-March, the streets of Hanoi are starting to become coloured by the delicate pink flowers which are reminiscent of orchids.

Tuber pickles and dried radish salad, two must-try dishes of Nghe An
Tuber pickles and dried radish salad, two must-try dishes of Nghe An
TRAVELicon  22/03/2020 

The central coastal province of Nghe An well known for its beautiful beaches such as Cua Lo and Quynh Bang, and also its local specialties such as the popular dưa món (tuber pickles ) and nộm củ cải khô (dried radish salad).

Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
YOUR VIETNAMicon  21/03/2020 

This pomelo dessert won’t leave a bitter taste in your mouth, in fact, people love the sweet treat of fruit, tapioca and beans. Try it out!

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 