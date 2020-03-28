COVID-19: Vietnam Airlines cuts domestic flights

Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights between now and April 15 in compliance with the Prime Minister’s Directive to fight COVID-19.

Aircraft of Vietnam Airlines. Illustrative image

In particular, crewmembers on all of its flights will be equipped with specialised protective clothing and tested for SARS-CoV-2.

From March 28, the carrier will cut 35 domestic routes to 8 with about 10 percent of the total seats compared to normal plans.

It will also help affected passengers change flights and itinerary or have tickets refunded in line with regulations.

Earlier on March 19, Vietnam Airlines suspended international flights till April 30.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the carrier has sprayed disinfectants on all international flights and flights with suspected COVID-19 cases following landing.

From 0:00am on March 25, all domestics flights are also disinfected after landing in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and all aircraft are also sterilised once again at the end of each day.

All passengers are required to fill in health declarations, screened for body temperatures before boarding and wear face masks throughout flights./.VNA