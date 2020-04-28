Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/04/2020 07:16:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Cudweed cake: a must-try dish in Hanoi

 
 
30/04/2020    07:03 GMT+7

Social distancing measures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic have left many people trying to remember what it was like when life was normal.

Cudweed cake: a must-try dish in Hanoi
Bánh khúc (cudweed) cake, a must-try dish in Hanoi. Photo tintucvietnam.vn

For me, and perhaps everyone else, one of the things I have missed the most is food.

Only recently I was at the junction of Nguyen Thai Hoc and Le Duan when I recognised a little shop that just two months ago was full of customers, including myself.

Inside the shop, you can see a picture of national coach Park Hang Seo and his team hanging on the wall.

In the photo, a woman is serving food to players, including stars Ha Duc Chinh and Quang Hai.

That woman is Nguyen Thi Lan, one of the most, if not the most famous, cudweed cake chefs in Hanoi.

Cudweed cake: a must-try dish in Hanoi
Mrs Lan serves her tasty bánh khúc for customers. Photo baomoi.com

And the Vietnam football team are not her only famous customers.

“The most memorable for me was the Trump-Kim summit early last year in Hanoi, when my cudweed cakes were served to reporters who attended the summit.” 

“The Prime Minister himself chose my dish, first, because the food was fresh and clean, and second, because it is quick and convenient for the reporters to work and eat at the same time,” Lan proudly said.

For Lan, success didn’t come easy.

“My mother made cudweed cakes, so I learned from her. The first few times, the cakes weren’t that great. Honestly, I stayed awake at night thinking about how to make the cakes better.” 

“If I did something wrong in the process, I’d think about the reason why, and learned from my mistake.” 

“After many years, I finally have the result like today: delicious cudweed cakes to serve my customers.” 

I used to question why cudweed cakes were held in such high regard because they're nothing but a sticky rice ball with pork belly and green beans inside.

It was not until last year that I had my first cudweed cake. 

Nguyen Hong Hai’s family has been making cudweed cake since the French colonial period in Vietnam.

 

For him, this is not only a job but a responsibility and a legacy from his grandparents.

“My family has been selling cudweed cakes since French colonial times. Now my mother is old, so she has taught me and my siblings how to make them.” 

“This is a family recipe. Our generation is trying to maintain, source ingredients and increase the quality of cudweed cakes to serve our customers.”

Cudweed cake: a must-try dish in Hanoi
Customers enjoy cudweed cakes at Nguyen Thi Lan's shop. VNS Photo Hoang Ho

 
Cudweed and glutinous powder are used to make the crust. The filling includes green beans, glutinous rice and pork belly. 
Each plays its own important role, but cudweed takes the leading role.

“It creates a flavour that gives the unique taste to the cake.”

“Every ingredient has to be the best in the market. The pork belly is fresh from pigs reared on bran that gives it a rich fragrance.”

“Some might say it’s a simple dish, but they are wrong. Every day, I have to wake up really early to prepare the rice and make the crust out of cudweed leaves,” Hai affirmed.

“Everything has to be perfect, from kneading the rice and cudweed, to blending the ingredients together.” 

Cudweed cake: a must-try dish in Hanoi
Cudweed grows wild in Vietnam's rural areas. Photo DoDinhTuan's blog

Cudweed season only lasts for two months, which might be why many people treasure the dish.

“When the weather is cold, the taste of a hot bánh khúc dipped in sesame salt, eaten with pork and sprinkled with spicy pepper is wonderful.”

So, popular with world leaders and footballers alike, cudweed cake is the perfect treat to warm your cockles. So, grab a ball and savour the taste explosion! VNS

Hoang Ho

Vietnamese food: Cudweed cake/Bánh khúc

Vietnamese food: Cudweed cake/Bánh khúc

Popular with world leaders and footballers alike, banh khuc is a perfect treat to warm your cockles in winter. So grab a ball and don't forget to savour the unique taste explosion!  

Banh rom dumpling a northern speciality

Banh rom dumpling a northern speciality

Tasty and delicious bánh rợm or bánh nếp (sticky rice dumpling) is a popular traditional cake made by locals in Vietnam’s northern region.

Pig skin cake – a treat not to be missed

Pig skin cake – a treat not to be missed

‘Banh da lon’ (literal translation “pig-skin cake”) can easily be found in many places in Vietnam in local markets or on the streets.  

 
 

Other News

.
Thua Thien-Hue to reopen relic sites
Thua Thien-Hue to reopen relic sites
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

Chairman of the central Thua Thien-Hue provincial People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho has decided to reopen several relic sites and offer free tickets to vistiors during the national Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day.

Smorgasbord of cuisines on offer for delivery
Smorgasbord of cuisines on offer for delivery
TRAVELicon  29/04/2020 

Though social distancing restrictions have been eased in Hanoi and HCM City, many restaurants are still delivering food home to treat gourmands safely at home. Minh Thu lists some of her favourites.

New community tour sites to be built in Da Nang
New community tour sites to be built in Da Nang
TRAVELicon  28/04/2020 

The central city has piloted the three first community-based tourism sites in suburban Hoa Vang District as rural ethnic and farm experience attractions in the Master Plan 2025-30.

Kien Giang islands reopen to tourists
Kien Giang islands reopen to tourists
TRAVELicon  28/04/2020 

Islands off Kien Giang Province and tourist attraction sites reopened over the weekend after social distancing measures were eased.

Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance
Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance
VIDEOicon  28/04/2020 

With countries around the globe closing their borders to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, many foreigners stranded in Vietnam have received assistance from local authorities to overcome the unprecedented situation. 

Domestic tourism gradually reopens
Domestic tourism gradually reopens
TRAVELicon  28/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on measures for socioeconomic development amid the early recession of Covid-19 in the country, including gradually reopening domestic tourism.

Impressive beauty of five Ban On Caves
Impressive beauty of five Ban On Caves
TRAVELicon  28/04/2020 

“The complex of five Ban On Caves in Moc Chau are quite pristine, magical and attractive and still a new and strange destination for visitors although being listed among the most impressive tourist attractions in Son La Province.

Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Located within the immense forest and mountain area in Ha Tinh and holding a poetic and peaceful beauty, Ke Go Lake has been long established as an ecotourism destination that attracts many tourists from near and far.

Tourist sites to reopen for visitors during the April 30-May Day holidays
Tourist sites to reopen for visitors during the April 30-May Day holidays
TRAVELicon  27/04/2020 

Several popular tourist sites in Vietnam will reopen for visitors on the Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays after social distancing rules have been loosened.

Binh Lu – role model vermicelli village in the northwest
Binh Lu – role model vermicelli village in the northwest
TRAVELicon  27/04/2020 

In recent decades cassava vermicelli have made in Binh Lu village, Lai Chau province, increasingly popular and brought growing profits to local households.

CAAV urges airlines to provide refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19
CAAV urges airlines to provide refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19
TRAVELicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnamese airlines must pay full ticket refunds to passengers whose flights have been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, without any charges,

Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

As April sets in lotus blossoms reveal their most brilliant beauty in the central province of Quang Tri.

The pristine coastal beauty of Phu Yen
The pristine coastal beauty of Phu Yen
TRAVELicon  27/04/2020 

The movie “I see yellow flowers on green grass” catapulted the central coast province of Phu Yen to fame. 

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.

Ninh Binh will not hold opening ceremony for Tourism Year 2020
Ninh Binh will not hold opening ceremony for Tourism Year 2020
TRAVELicon  26/04/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the northern province of Ninh Binh to organise an event in replacement of the opening ceremony of the National Tourism Year 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese tourism industry forecasted to take years for recovery
Vietnamese tourism industry forecasted to take years for recovery
TRAVELicon  26/04/2020 

It would take Vietnam’s tourism sector at least two years to recover after being hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Le Tuan Anh, director of the Tourism Information Centre under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed
Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed
TRAVELicon  26/04/2020 

Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has become busy again as more domestic flights have resumed as Covid-19 testing for passengers has been stopped.

Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
TRAVELicon  25/04/2020 

The Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh announced on April 22 that commercial flights at the airport could be resumed in early May.

Wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting Vietnam
Wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting Vietnam
TRAVELicon  25/04/2020 

wanderlust.co.uk has devised a list of the 12 best things to do during a visit to Vietnam, with their suggestions featuring exciting activities such as lighting a lantern when visiting Hoi An and finding romance at Sapa’s love market.

Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food
Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Quinoa, originated from South Africa is packed with protein, fiber and various vitamins and minerals. The combination of quinoa and crab meat in soup helps create a nutrient and mouthwatering dish.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 