Da Lat among best cheese producers in Asia: CNN

19/06/2020 11:20:04 (GMT +7)
19/06/2020    11:18 GMT+7

CNN travel has posted an article claiming that Vietnam’s Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat is capable of producing some of the best cheese in all of Asia.

da lat among best cheese producers in asia, according to cnn hinh 0

The US-based media outlet stated that Da Lat is the country's leading agricultural producer, adding that it's also a highly popular vacation destination for both Vietnamese and international tourists.

Moreover, the Central Highland city is also earning fame for the source of some of the best cheeses produced throughout Asia, including creamy mozzarella, burrata, and camembert.

According to the article published by CNN travel, the Don Duong cheese factory, first established in 2011 by popular Vietnam-based Italian cum Japanese restaurant chain Pizza 4P's, is a location where the majority of Vietnamese cheese is made and then sold on to hotels, restaurants, and dairy shops regionally. 

When the cheese factory initially started out they were using less than 50 litres of milk each day. That is in contrast to today where they boast 30 workers who use 5,000 litres of milk a day in order to produce 13 varieties of cheeses, from ricotta to bocconcini. Indeed, all of their cheese is 100% natural and includes no additives.

The milk supply comes from various farmers and producers such as the Da Lat Milk Farm. However, in an effort to improve the overall quality of their products and consistency even further, Pizza 4P's is now seeking to build its own dairy farm.

The US news agency points out that one of the most notable items on the menu of the Don Duong cheese factory is the creamy burrata and mozzarella, something that is liberally sprinkled on all of their pizzas and generously cut open in order to reveal a creamy centre.

Each day, farmhands make a staggering 1,500 to 2,000 pieces of burrata, along with 2,000 to 3,000 balls of mozzarella, CNN report. Although they have a strong French influence, the cheese is developed in a Vietnamese style.

 

Furthermore, camembert is another popular choice among cheese lovers. According to Keinosuke Konuki, manager of the Pizza 4P's cheese factory in Da Lat, the camembert cheese was developed in collaboration with a craftsman who had been trained in France.

“The Laughing Cow, a global cheese brand, is commonly used in banh mi around the country, as well as street-style rice paper pizzas, said to have been created in Da Lat”, CNN state.

Peter Cuong Franklin, chef and owner of Anan Saigon restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City, originally hails from Da Lat, although he doesn't remember cheese being popular when growing up.

"There is not much history of cheese-making in Da Lat until recently," says Franklin. "It seems as if the French were content with importing cheese from their home country, and the Vietnamese did not have a great affinity towards cheese, with the exception of 'The Laughing Cow' cheese."

Franklin, a chef who is well-known for his fusion of street foods, is reported by CNN to make his own version of The Laughing Cow cheese by using mozzarella and scamorza cheese that comes from the Don Duong cheese factory whilst featuring plenty of fresh herbs from the region.

Franklin’s "Da Lat Tasting Menu" will be on offer in his restaurant and will include Da Lat cheese, artichokes, and strawberries which were "cultivated during the French colonial era”.

The conclusion of the CNN piece also suggests that visitors head to Da Lat, “When Vietnam reopens to international travel, tourists can try the country's freshest local cheeses paired with some local wine and ripe strawberries, or visit one of Pizza 4P's' restaurants in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Nha Trang”. VOV/ CNN travel

 
 

Other News

.
Japan to ease travel curbs to four countries, including Vietnam
Japan to ease travel curbs to four countries, including Vietnam
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on June 18 that Japan is in talks to make exceptions to its entry ban on Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, as it seeks to ease travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Tien Giang man travels the world by motorbike
Tien Giang man travels the world by motorbike
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Tran Dang Khoa, born in 1987 in Tien Giang Province, has returned to Vietnam after 1,111 days travelling the world on his motorbike.

Sample succulent organic duck in Binh Duong
Sample succulent organic duck in Binh Duong
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Vịt Cu Chì Restaurant is a friendly, cosy outdoors spot that has specialised in organic duck dishes for many years in Thu Dau Mot Town near HCM City. My Duyen reports.  

Post-Covid-19 travel: safety is top priority
Post-Covid-19 travel: safety is top priority
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

‘Vietnamese travel Vietnam’, the program initiated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, officially kicked off on June 1.

Ho Chi Minh City bar listed among best in world
Ho Chi Minh City bar listed among best in world
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

News publication the Guardian of the UK has devised a list of the best bars in the world, with The Deck Saigon of Ho Chi Minh City being named among them.

Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.

KTO to launch promotions to lure Vietnamese tourists
KTO to launch promotions to lure Vietnamese tourists
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

The Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) will launch many events online and offline to promote the image of Korean tourism in the Vietnamese market.

Escape busy HCM City to Tay Ninh for the weekend
Escape busy HCM City to Tay Ninh for the weekend
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

If you are looking for a quiet place, spiritual blessings and natural wonders for the weekend but do not have too much time, Tay Ninh Province is a perfect option.

Dishes from clams, a highlight in Vietnam’s cuisine
Dishes from clams, a highlight in Vietnam’s cuisine
TRAVELicon  18/06/2020 

Hanoi is in the middle of summer with temperatures reaching above 40 degrees Celsius at times. The hot weather makes it hard to enjoy food, but for baby clams and some cold beer, I can make an exception.

Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

For a long time, villages around the West Lake in Quang Ba, Tay Ho and Nghi Tam in Hanoi have been well known for making lotus tea. It is the scented tea that forms the delicate art of enjoying lotus tea- a special gift of Hanoians.

Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province
Hoai Khao village in Cao Bang province
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

Visitors coming to Hoai Khao village, northern province of Cao Bang will be amazed by unique cultural values of local Dao Tien ethnic people.

Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
PHOTOSicon  17/06/2020 

Terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district, Hoa Binh province, are promised to be a great potential for the commune to promote local tourism development.

Explore Vietnam’s beautiful sites by kayak
Explore Vietnam’s beautiful sites by kayak
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

If you're looking for a place to kayak in Vietnam, Ha Long Bay, Ba Be Lake or Tuyen Lam Lake are the best places to enjoy Vietnam’s most beautiful landscapes from the water.

Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry
Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

After the easing of social distancing measures and the control of COVID-19, Vietnam’s tourism industry is beginning to bounce back. 

Saigon Railway announces 50 percent discount
Saigon Railway announces 50 percent discount
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company is offering a total of 4,600 tickets at a discount of 50 percent between June 22 and July 8 to attract summer vacationers.

Vietnam needs to ‘go faster’ in reopening int'l tourism market, say travel firms
Vietnam needs to ‘go faster’ in reopening int'l tourism market, say travel firms
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

Travel firms have urged the government to conduct negotiations with some countries to obtain bilateral agreements on market reopening soon or at the same time as regional rivals.

Hanoi’s tourism promotion activities to be held
Hanoi’s tourism promotion activities to be held
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

Hanoi authorities have issued a plan on the city’s tourism promotion activities after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hoi An tourism industry to restructure for post-COVID-19 age
Hoi An tourism industry to restructure for post-COVID-19 age
TRAVELicon  17/06/2020 

Having benefited from heritage-based tourism over the past two decades, the ancient town of Hoi An – a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site – should dramatically make its tourism products more ‘green’ and sustainable

Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

Tourism and culture minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien encourages people to go on travelling within the country as a key means to boost the ailing sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a “foundation” to economic recovery. 

Vietnamese food: Vietnam beef stew
Vietnamese food: Vietnam beef stew
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

Once a Mekong Delta specialty now it is a Saigon must-try. Vietnamese beef stew is a comfort food like no other, which requires an intricate mix of spices.

. Latest news

