Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/06/2020 15:13:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Da Lat promotes adventure tours with groups of 15 or fewer

 
 
01/06/2020    14:05 GMT+7

Adventure tours with small numbers of people have been trending recently in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Da Lat promotes adventure tours with groups of 15 or fewer
Adventure tours have become more popular among locals in Da Lat City. Photo dulich.tuoitre.vn

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, visitors to Da Lat are skipping crowded, popular tourism spots.

This is the perfect time for local travel agencies to launch tours that involve overnight camping in pine forests, kayaking, and zip-line swinging, among other adventure activities.

Most of the sightseeing and camping tours often start at 3pm daily and end the next morning, with prices ranging from VND400,000 (US$18) to VND450,000 ($20) per person. 

Tourists are offered a discount of 10 to 40 per cent if they pursue more active activities. The discount aims to encourage groups of fewer than 15 people for adventure tours, which formerly were mostly embraced by foreigners.

According to Lam Dong Province People’s Committee, the number of visitors to Da Lat as of mid-May was 160,000, down more than 70 per cent year-on-year.

 

Of the total, the number of foreign visitors was 1,800, down 95.7 per cent year-on-year, while domestic visitors totalled 158,200, down more than 68 per cent compared to 2019.

Da Lat, however, has witnessed a growing number of visitors in recent weekends. It is expected that by September, the number of tourists to Da Lat will reach 70 per cent of the same period in 2019.

The Lam Dong Tourism Association plans to organise more night activities for visitors in an effort to lower the density of visitors during the day. The new plan will ensure safety during COVID-19 and increase tourism revenue for the province.  VNS

Da Lat tourist sites to stay open at night

Da Lat tourist sites to stay open at night

Tourist sites in Da Lat City including Dalat Flower Park in the Central Highlands of Lam Dong will be opened at night to attract more tourists after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds

Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds

As we move into the end of May, visitors to Da Lat, a tourist attraction in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, will have the chance to enjoy cool weather while being immersed among huge clouds.

 
 

Other News

.
Central provinces join hands to stimulate tourism
Central provinces join hands to stimulate tourism
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

At the signing ceremony on tourism development cooperation held on May 30, leaders of Thua Thien-Hue, Danang and Quang Nam agreed that cooperation is very essential.

The horn shell in Mekong River Delta
The horn shell in Mekong River Delta
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

The horn shell, also known as the mud creeper, are commonly found in mangrove forests. These are found on tree trunks, feeding on algae or organic detritus.

Travel firms resume operation, design tours for young clients
Travel firms resume operation, design tours for young clients
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Specializing in outbound tours for young clients, IGo is now considering launching domestic tours after two months of ‘hibernation’ because of Covid-19.

Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake
Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

No trip to Hanoi is complete without a visit to the city's iconic West Lake. But have you tried one of its traditional delicacies? These crispy shrimp cakes are the perfect complement to a day by the water's edge.

Japan mulls easing entry ban on four countries, including Vietnam
Japan mulls easing entry ban on four countries, including Vietnam
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Japan is considering easing the entry ban on Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand in the first relaxation of travel restrictions that were imposed due to the spread of the new coronavirus, government sources said.

Summer time in Ta Van - Lao Chai valley wows travellers
Summer time in Ta Van - Lao Chai valley wows travellers
PHOTOSicon  31/05/2020 

Distinct from the hustle and bustle town of Sapa, the Ta Van - Lao Chai valley is a peaceful and gentle place for travellers who love to explore nature as well as the life of the highland people.

The experience of being 7km deep in Paradise cave
The experience of being 7km deep in Paradise cave
PHOTOSicon  31/05/2020 

Most visitors who have been to Paradise cave, located in Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, are only allowed to explore just the first 1km into this cave along a wooden staircase and boardwalk under bright lights. 

Exploring the stunning beauty of Ninh Thuan province
Exploring the stunning beauty of Ninh Thuan province
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

Whilst the southern central coastal province of Ninh Thuan is most famous for its deep blue sea and beautiful beaches with white sands, the province also boasts a range of other spectacular features.

Vietnam Airlines resumes all domestic flights
Vietnam Airlines resumes all domestic flights
TRAVELicon  30/05/2020 

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airline has resumed full domestic operations with the number of domestic passenger flights on May 29 up 36 percent year on year to over 300.

Must-try street food options for a day trip to Hoi An
Must-try street food options for a day trip to Hoi An
TRAVELicon  30/05/2020 

Situated in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leaves a great impression on visitors due to its fabulous culture, friendliness of local people, shopping options, and range of street food. 

Exploring ancient mansion of unique architecture in Hanoi
Exploring ancient mansion of unique architecture in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  30/05/2020 

An ancient mansion in Hang Be street of Hanoi, which was built in 1925 by Truong Trong Vong, a famous building contractor in the early 20th century, has become a spotlight in a tour around the city.

Tourism programme to highlight delights of Mu Cang Chai District
Tourism programme to highlight delights of Mu Cang Chai District
TRAVELicon  29/05/2020 

Tourists visiting Mu Cang Chai District in the northern province of Yen Bai can indulge themselves in a variety of exciting activities exploring local tourism like the paragliding festival, painting with beeswax or weaving brocade at the end of May.

Seven must-visit destinations of the Central Highlands region
Seven must-visit destinations of the Central Highlands region
TRAVELicon  29/05/2020 

Ta Dung lake, Dray Nur waterfall, the Coffee museum, and Bien Ho Che, also known as Tea lake, are among the most popular destinations for visitors to enjoy when taking a trip to the Central Highlands region.

Trapped in Vietnam: The story of a European couple
Trapped in Vietnam: The story of a European couple
TRAVELicon  29/05/2020 

When COVID-19 brought the world to its knees those far from home found themselves trapped abroad.

Vietnam safe for travel: WeSwap
Vietnam safe for travel: WeSwap
TRAVELicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam is among the first countries likely to restart international tourism following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WeSwap, the UK’s largest travel money provider.

Chasing clouds in Da Lat
Chasing clouds in Da Lat
PHOTOSicon  29/05/2020 

Visitors to Da Lat can capture a different Central Highlands city by having an overnight experience at a camp and hunting clouds when admiring the sunrise on the hills at the edge of the city.

Vietnam unlikely to reopen to international tourists on July 1
Vietnam unlikely to reopen to international tourists on July 1
TRAVELicon  28/05/2020 

Many tour operators and international travel websites seem to have a misunderstanding that the just-issued Resolution 79/NQ-CP on e-visas for 80 countries and territories will lead to the reopening of international travel from early July.

Ba Be fermented sour shrimp - a must try in Bac Kan
Ba Be fermented sour shrimp - a must try in Bac Kan
TRAVELicon  28/05/2020 

Tom chua (fermented sour shrimp) is a specialty of Vietnam and can be found in several provinces and cities, but the most delicious dish comes from the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan’s Ba Be Lake, according to chef Pham Tuan Hai.

Vietnam yet to open door to all foreign tourists
Vietnam yet to open door to all foreign tourists
TRAVELicon  28/05/2020 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reached agreement at a meeting on May 28 that the country should not open door to all foreign tourists at this time, as risks of transmission from outside remain.

Some international air services likely to be reopened
Some international air services likely to be reopened
TRAVELicon  28/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has told the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to consider reopening some international air routes to meet travel demand and resume trade activities.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 