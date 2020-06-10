Da Nang tourism promoted on BBC

BBC World News will broadcast a video on tourism in the central city of Da Nang on its Asia-Pacific channel this month.

Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) at Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist site in Danang City (Photo: VNA)

An agreement to this effect was signed by the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre and BBC News’ Global Book Corporation on June 10.

The 30-second video, featuring the land and people of Da Nang, will be broadcast daily during the month, for a total of 98 times.

According to the city’s Department of Tourism, COVID-19 has impacted its tourism promotions in international media, and this agreement is therefore expected to boost its image and attract more visitors in the time ahead.

Da Nang aims to welcome 9.8 million visitors in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 12.74 percent, the department said.

The number of international visitors is expected to rise by 13-15 percent year-on-year.

It welcomed 8.69 million holidaymakers last year, including nearly 3.5 million foreigners, up 30.7 percent against 2018./.VNA

Da Nang cruisers back on water Tourism activities have resumed in the central city of Da Nang after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Operators of cruises along the Han River, a major symbol of the city’s tourism, are set to welcome swelling numbers of domestic visitors.