Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months

The Department of Tourism in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on October 4 to welcome the first group of domestic tourists after more than two months all tourism activities in the city were suspended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 55-strong group was flown to Da Nang from Hanoi. They had a plan to travel to Da Nang in August, but had to delay due to the reoccurrence of the pandemic.

Presenting gifts to first tourists to Da Nang after more than two months (Source: VNA)

Deputy director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre Mai Thi Thanh Hai said that welcoming tourists to Da Nang in early October is of significance to the central city.

The city is ready to serve tourists with a commitment to ensuring safety for them, and destinations have been upgraded with new and better products, she added.

At present, 447 hotels resume their operations and 11 out of the 16 tourist sites reopen doors to visitors.

VNA