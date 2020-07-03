Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/07/2020 09:49:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dak Nong Geopark – a natural wonder

05/07/2020    09:27 GMT+7

Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has been a luring destination to tourists and scientists and has been nominated for listing in the Global Geoparks Network by UNESCO.

It covers more than 4,700sq.m, two-fifths of the province’s land area. It stretches in six among eight districts of the province, namely the districts of Krông Nô, Cư Jút, Đắk Mil, Đắk Song, Đắk G’Long, and Gia Nghĩa Town.

Crater C7 at the geopark. — VNA/VNS File Photo

There are some 65 heritage sites throughout the park including craters, a system of 50 caves created by volcanoes running a total length of 10,000m and waterfalls. In many caves, archaeologists have discovered interesting features of natural geology and traces of early humans. 

Provincial authorities have called for investment to develop tourism and services at the site following a plan to develop community tourism model in the geopark.

C1 cave at the park. — VNA/VNS File Photo

The province has allocated and attracted investments to 44 destinations in the geopark.

Three resting halls, 30 parking lots, four public toilets, 20 rubbish bins, two information and exhibition centres have been built.

Trượt(Slide) Waterfalls in Tà Đùng National Park, Đắk Som Commune, Đắk G’Long District. — VNA/VNS File Photo

Tourists can visit a system of caves running inside basal rock mountain, which starts from Krông Nô Province and has made a record of the longest volcano cave system in Southeast Asia.

There are also attractions like the primitive natural landscapes of volcano Băng Mo (in Cư Jút District) and volcano Nâm Gleh R’luh (Đắk Mil District), ethnic minority cultures of Ê-đê and M’Nông groups Tà Đùng National Park, and Tà Đùng Lake.

Local leaders have called for enterprises and individuals to join tourism and service development to enhance local tourism products while preserving and developing natural landscapes, geological values and cultural heritage as well as biological diversity.

An earial view of Tà Đùng Lake, a Hạ Long Bay in central highlands. — VNA/VNS File Photo

 

The authorities have also been creating a homestay network at the site.

Visiting the site anytime in the year, tourists will feel cool with fresh air, especially in the ripe rice season. The whole field will look like a vivid painting.

Locals have used water from the Krông Nô River to feed the rice with famed Krông Nô Rice trademark.

The province has invited many groups of tourists to the site including a consulate delegation of Russia from HCM City and a delegation of the Israeli embassy from Hà Nôi.

Various travel agencies have worked with the park, like SAGO tour, Long An Tourist, Bến Thành Tourist, Saigontourist, Hòa Bình Tourist and Royal Group to take visitors to the site.

The number of visitors to the park has increased and during Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday this year, the park received 54,000 visitors.

The province has also approved a project to build a resort in 246ha in Tà Đùng National Park. The project will be finished by 2024.

According to Phan Công Việt, deputy director of the province’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, the province plans to develop tourism services in seven sites and build 204 hotels and homestays with 2,139 rooms.

Băng Mo Volcano, Ea T’ling Town, Cư Jút District, Đắk Nông Province. — VNA/VNS File Photo

The province aims for an annual visitor number growth rate of 9.15 per cent and income growth from tourism of 10.4 per cent annually.

This year, the province will build the fourth route in the park and develop tourism products and tours in Cư Jút District and its vicinity. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex
Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Located in Ha Nam province, just 60 kilometers from Hanoi from the south, Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex attracts visitors with its tranquil atmosphere in the middle of unspoiled forests.

HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism
HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

A programme to boost tourism in HCM City and the Mekong Delta kicked off in Can Tho city on July 3.

Vietnam’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Hanoi
Vietnam’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

A gold-plated hotel, the first of its kind in the world, has been recently inaugurated in Hanoi with the aim of bringing visitors back to Vietnam where the tourism sector is slowly reopening after the COVID-19 is put under control.

Discovering the wild nature of Ba Mun Island
Discovering the wild nature of Ba Mun Island
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

Located in Bai Tu Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Ba Mun Island is a gem home to diverse species of animals and plants of Bai Tu Long National Park.

Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

The majestic beauty hidden in the depths of Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh come alive in a series of photos taken by Australian explorer John Spies.

Layover in Arctic Circle
Layover in Arctic Circle
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Hoang Le Giang to stay in Kautokeino Village and Soroya Island in Norway, one of the northernmost places on Earth.

Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ba Na Hills cable car in Da Nang has claimed first place in a list of the 10 most nerve-jangling cable car rides that offer both thrills and spectacular views worldwide, according to UK travel website Wanderlust.

Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake
Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake
TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

Bot chien (fried rice flour cake) is one of the most popular HCM City street foods, with its golden crust, soft texture and savoury dipping sauce. 

Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Following the launch of the Trang An Heli Tour, tourists now have the chance of enjoying a view of the Trang An landscape complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh from high above.

Hanoi stimulates tourism by rail promotion
Hanoi stimulates tourism by rail promotion
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Hanoi has launched various promotions and discounts on rail tickets and connected tours on rail routes to stimulate domestic tourism post-COVID-19.

Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

With hundreds of years of experience in rice production, Vietnamese farmers, especially those who live in the northern mountainous region, learned how to adapt to different terrains. 

Reopening of int’l flights considered
Reopening of int’l flights considered
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Thu Loan from Germany loves getting the chance to enjoy Hanoi’s special treat kem xôi (sticky rice ice cream) when she returns to Vietnam.

VN travel startups see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’
VN travel startups see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Small in size and easily adaptable, startups in the tourism industry have found ways to do well during COVID-19, while many others are still up against a wall.

Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies
Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Tourists only need to hire a motorcycle for one day in order to find exciting check-in spots throughout Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, a renowned area that has been made a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Top seven must-see lakes in Vietnam
Top seven must-see lakes in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

With Vietnam boasting many pristine lakes that feature untouched scenery, there are plenty of great suggestions of famous lakes for people to take trips to.

More tourist trains on Hanoi-Lao Cai route to be operated
More tourist trains on Hanoi-Lao Cai route to be operated
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will run more trains linking the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai which is home to the tourist town of Sapa from this month to meet higher demand.

Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week
Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

An express boat service connecting the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island, popular tourist destinations in the nearby province of Kien Giang, will be launched on July 7.

Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Situated on Nhon Ly Island, 25 km away and a 20-minute boat ride from Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh province, Ky Co beach is fondly dubbed the "Maldives of Vietnam."

Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

The 50-year-old traditional Cambodian market, also known as Le Hong Phong market in HCM City, attracts many visitors every day because of its authentic fare.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 