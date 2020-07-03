Dak Nong Geopark – a natural wonder

Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has been a luring destination to tourists and scientists and has been nominated for listing in the Global Geoparks Network by UNESCO.

It covers more than 4,700sq.m, two-fifths of the province’s land area. It stretches in six among eight districts of the province, namely the districts of Krông Nô, Cư Jút, Đắk Mil, Đắk Song, Đắk G’Long, and Gia Nghĩa Town.

Crater C7 at the geopark. — VNA/VNS File Photo

There are some 65 heritage sites throughout the park including craters, a system of 50 caves created by volcanoes running a total length of 10,000m and waterfalls. In many caves, archaeologists have discovered interesting features of natural geology and traces of early humans.

Provincial authorities have called for investment to develop tourism and services at the site following a plan to develop community tourism model in the geopark.

C1 cave at the park. — VNA/VNS File Photo

The province has allocated and attracted investments to 44 destinations in the geopark.

Three resting halls, 30 parking lots, four public toilets, 20 rubbish bins, two information and exhibition centres have been built.

Trượt(Slide) Waterfalls in Tà Đùng National Park, Đắk Som Commune, Đắk G’Long District. — VNA/VNS File Photo

Tourists can visit a system of caves running inside basal rock mountain, which starts from Krông Nô Province and has made a record of the longest volcano cave system in Southeast Asia.

There are also attractions like the primitive natural landscapes of volcano Băng Mo (in Cư Jút District) and volcano Nâm Gleh R’luh (Đắk Mil District), ethnic minority cultures of Ê-đê and M’Nông groups Tà Đùng National Park, and Tà Đùng Lake.

Local leaders have called for enterprises and individuals to join tourism and service development to enhance local tourism products while preserving and developing natural landscapes, geological values and cultural heritage as well as biological diversity.

An earial view of Tà Đùng Lake, a Hạ Long Bay in central highlands. — VNA/VNS File Photo

The authorities have also been creating a homestay network at the site.

Visiting the site anytime in the year, tourists will feel cool with fresh air, especially in the ripe rice season. The whole field will look like a vivid painting.

Locals have used water from the Krông Nô River to feed the rice with famed Krông Nô Rice trademark.

The province has invited many groups of tourists to the site including a consulate delegation of Russia from HCM City and a delegation of the Israeli embassy from Hà Nôi.

Various travel agencies have worked with the park, like SAGO tour, Long An Tourist, Bến Thành Tourist, Saigontourist, Hòa Bình Tourist and Royal Group to take visitors to the site.

The number of visitors to the park has increased and during Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday this year, the park received 54,000 visitors.

The province has also approved a project to build a resort in 246ha in Tà Đùng National Park. The project will be finished by 2024.

According to Phan Công Việt, deputy director of the province’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, the province plans to develop tourism services in seven sites and build 204 hotels and homestays with 2,139 rooms.

Băng Mo Volcano, Ea T’ling Town, Cư Jút District, Đắk Nông Province. — VNA/VNS File Photo

The province aims for an annual visitor number growth rate of 9.15 per cent and income growth from tourism of 10.4 per cent annually.

This year, the province will build the fourth route in the park and develop tourism products and tours in Cư Jút District and its vicinity. — VNS