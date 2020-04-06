Danang offers promotional packages for tourists

To attract domestic tourists, the Danang tourism industry in collaboration with Vinpearl hotels and other tourism facilities will offer various promotional packages, stated Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Danang Tourism Association.

Han River, Da Nang City.

From now until November 30, 2020, each tourist will pay only VND799,000 for one night at the Vinpearl Condotel Riverfront Danang, inclusive of breakfast, a ticket to the VinWonder Nam Hoi An entertainment area, a free shuttle bus and a meal at Tran Restaurant in Danang City.

If guests visit Thua Thien Hue Province, they can opt for a package comprising one night at the Vinpearl Hotel Hue in Hue City, including breakfast and a lunch buffet, a food voucher at the DMZ bar or a boat trip on the Perfume River at VND799,000 a person.

The third package costs some VND999,000 a person for those as part of a group tour from 10 people or more. This package includes a Danang City tour, one night at the Vinpearl Hotel Hue, inclusive of breakfast and a lunch buffet, a food voucher at the DMZ bar or a boat trip on the Perfume River.

"Daklak and Danang offer great potential for tourism, so this is a great opportunity to promote tourism cooperation between the two localities,” Dung said, referring to the packages mentioned above.

At the Danang Tourism Promotion Program in Daklak, the two tourism associations signed a memorandum of cooperation on tourism recovery following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June 2020, Danang City attracted 454,764 visitors, up 85% compared to May 2020, according to the Danang Tourism Promotion Center.

Through the promotion packages, travel agencies attracted 4,500 guests.

The number of passengers served by tourist sites from May 23 to June 23, 2020, was 191,000.

In June 2020, there were 12 domestic air routes to Danang operated by Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways and Vietjet Air, with 91 flights to Danang per day with a flight occupancy of 92%. SGT

Nhan Tam

