Discovering Fun Island in Nha Trang city

Fun Island is one of the few places in Nha Trang city that is able to maintain its pristine beauty and peaceful atmosphere, quickly developing into a popular new tourist attraction this summer.

Fun Island is located southeast of Hon Tre Island and is situated approximately six km from Nha Trang Bay. It takes roughly 20 minutes to travel from the mainland to the island via high-speed canoe.

The island is most notable for being home to white sandy beaches and crystal-clear water, serving to create a very beautiful natural landscape. When viewed from high above, the area appears like a Vietnamese version of the Maldives.

Guests to the island can find several unique spots in order to snap nice photos.

A foam area on the island excites numerous visitors.

Sampling some of the Western and Asian food on offer, including fresh seafood, are among the unmissable activities for guests to enjoy during a trip to the island.

Succulent grilled meat is one of the many local delicacies.

There are plenty of places for families or groups to sample some of the island’s delicious food whilst being close to nature.

Kayaking amid the crystal-clear water is an unforgettable experience for guests.

Tourists also have the chance to view the coral reef located under the blue sea.

Visitors can participate in a number of fun water sports such as kayaking, scuba diving to see the coral reef, and parachuting, all of which are vibrant activities led by enthusiastic foreign guides.

The island is quickly emerging as a new tourist attraction boasting services which can be considered to be of a fairly high standard.

VOV