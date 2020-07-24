Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/07/2020 16:44:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain

28/07/2020    15:36 GMT+7

If you want to conquer a mountain and explore local myths and exciting culture along the way, then Ba The Mountain in Thoai Son District in the southern province of An Giang is the place for you.

Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
The path leading to the peak of Ba The Mountain is shaded by rows of trees.

Located 40km from the centre of Long Xuyen City, Ba The Mountain is an untouched green gem amidst vast fields. It is a part of a cluster of five mountains in Thoai Son District, namely the Ba The, Nho, Tuong, Troi and Choc mountains.

The biggest mountain in the cluster is Ba The at 221m above sea level and a circumference of about 4,220sq.m.

Tourists can climb up the mountain either by motorbike or on foot. I chose the first option to visit all the spiritual sites on the mountain which attract many pilgrims on holidays and during the Lunar New Year Festival.

Fortunately, a local, Quang Chinh, agreed to be my tour guide. Under his guidance, I felt so excited for the journey to explore the beauty on the top of the mountain and the mysterious stories along the way.

According to Chinh, Ba The has two peaks, commonly called Ong Ta and Tien Son. It took us around 10 minutes to reach these two peaks.

The road was quite smooth with a gentle slope and a couple of continuous bends that test the skill of the drivers.

The higher we climbed, the clearer we saw the freshness that nature has bestowed on Ba The Mountain. The atmosphere was so cool, thanks to the endless rows of trees running up to the top, dotted with stones of various strange shapes and sizes that seemed to embellish the mystery of the mountain.

The first attraction we visited was Son Tien, a small and modest pagoda towering atop Ba The Mountain.

Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
The Buddha statue at Son Tien Pagoda. — VNS Photos Phuong Lan

The four sides of the pagoda were airy and seemed adjacent to the vast skyline. Though we were standing in the middle of the pagoda's yard, we could still feel the wind blowing by, bringing excitement to anyone trekking into nature.

In front of the yard stands a statue of Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, which is about 8m high. Also on the yard, there is a vestige on a high rock which is thought to be a fairy’s left foot, according to folklore. If you take a close look, you can even see the toes.

The fairy’s right foot is located a distance far away, on nearby Sap or Thoai Son Mountain. There is a long magical and interesting myth about the fairy feet, attracting many visitors to the sites.

 

On the top of Ba The Mountain, we could see the whole view of the stunning scene below. Lying at the foot of the mountain were pretty little houses scattered in the green immense fields, which created peaceful scenery. Many groups of visitors have fallen in love with the landscape then decided to stay overnight to enjoy the tranquillity of nature.

Descending the mountain, we paid a visit to Ong Ho Cave that was not too far from Son Tien Pagoda.

Legend has it that there was a tiger with only three legs living in the cave. Sometimes, locals came across it but it never harmed anyone.

Long after that, the mysterious tiger was not seen anymore, so locals set up an altar and carved a statue of the tiger at the cave where it used to live.

Taking another direction and driving a few hundred metres, we stopped at Dai Dao stone.

Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
The sacred Dai Dao (giant sword) stone is worshiped on Ba The Mountain.

According to legend, a stone that looked like a giant sword appeared in the middle of a rainy night full of light and thunder. But it wasn't until the next morning that the villages discovered it.

The stone was then pulled up and placed here. It was named after its shape, Dai Dao or 'Giant Sword'. Its appearance has also attracted many curious visitors.

Our trip exploring Ba The Mountain ended with a visit to an exhibition house dedicated to Oc Eo Culture. Displaying many antiques and artefacts related to the ancient culture that used to exist in the area between the 2nd century BC and 12th centuries like ceramic and stone jewellery or ancient statues and bones, the house has become is a must-visited to anyone who is keen on the culture and history of the region.

There are other places of interest near Ba The Mountain, like Linh Son Pagoda, Ong Ta Peak or Chon Thien Cave, each of which has its own story awaiting you to come and explore.  VNS

Phuong Lan

Ba Chua Xu Festival applies for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status

Ba Chua Xu Festival applies for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status

The cultural authority of the southern province of An Giang is preparing documents for the Ba Chua Xu Festival in Chau Doc to be recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by the UN cultural agency UNESCO. 

Ha Tien boasts huge potentials for tourism

Ha Tien boasts huge potentials for tourism

With its 22 km coastline borders the Gulf of Thailand, Ha Tien city in Kien Giang province boasts magnificent landscapes, which attracts lots of tourists.

 
 

Other News

.
Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is renowned for not only historical relic sites but also age-old Indian-almond trees which are recognised as Vietnam’s heritage trees.

A must-try specialty of Hoi An
A must-try specialty of Hoi An
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Cao Lau noodle soup, a specialty of Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, has been listed among the most attractive rice noodles in Asia by CNN. 

Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Domestic airlines have announced adjustment of flights from/to the central city of Da Nang in accordance with new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and an order by the Ministry of Transport.

Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City can be considered a famous place full of entertainment for young people, with plenty of spots in which travel lovers can enjoy cheap street food.

Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Couple Lam A Nang and Vang Thi Can in Ban Lien Commune, Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, expect their beautiful stilt house to be an attractive homestay.

My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

My Son Sanctuary is a large complex featuring religious relics, including temples, shrines, and towers. 

Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Known as the land of “yellow flowers and green grass”, Phu Yen Province has become an alluring tourist magnet for visitors from both at home and abroad.

Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has agreed to resume air transportation between Vietnam and China, and has assigned relevant ministries to work with their Chinese counterparts on the frequency and conditions for passenger transport.

Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board recently recognised Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai are trying to evacuate over 2,600 tourists from Ly Son Island after a Covid-19 infection case was reported.

The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

There is a house over 100 years old in Truong Yen in Hanoi’s suburban district of Chuong My that has a unique gold-plated Thieu Chau (a kind of wood-made, gate-shaped item to decorate altars) 

Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Many tours to Da Nang in July and August have been cancelled as the coastal city starts social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnamese enterprises build unique regional products to attract tourists
Vietnamese enterprises build unique regional products to attract tourists
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

From now to the end of the year, the number of domestic travelers is expected to reach about 70-80% of that in the same period last year.

Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days
Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Danang City has decided to stop welcoming tourists to the central city within 14 days from July 26 to ensure safety for tourists and the community.

Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Hanoi is among the top picks of Vietnamese travelers.

A peaceful view of Con Dao island
A peaceful view of Con Dao island
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

When mentioning Con Dao island, people often remember Con Dao prison, once considered "Hell on Earth" during the war against the foreign invaders. 

Thanh Chuong Mansion: Artistic architecture work in Hanoi
Thanh Chuong Mansion: Artistic architecture work in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

The ‘Northern miniature village’ is constructed with sophistication, arranged and decorated in the owner's desire of maintaining traditional culture values.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 