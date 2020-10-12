Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang

Ha Giang is renowned for many of its famous tourist attractions, including picturesque buckwheat flower fields. Here are some of the leading destinations in Ha Giang that tourists should see when visiting the province.
VOV
Ha Giang province captured through lens of photographers
A number of beautiful images of the Nho Que river at sunset, Quan Ba town, and the Ma Pi Leng pass are among the impressive images captured by foreign photographers during their visits to Ha Giang.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code