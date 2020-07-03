Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Discovering the wild nature of Ba Mun Island

04/07/2020    17:07 GMT+7

Located in Bai Tu Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Ba Mun Island is a gem home to diverse species of animals and plants of Bai Tu Long National Park.

Ba Mun Island seen among the great sea. — Photo duli.vn

In recent years, the island has attracted a large number of tourists to experience some wild travel.

The island was formerly referred to by locals by many different names such as Cao Lo Island and Animal Island.

Alongside Bai Tu Long, Ba Mun Island has become the most diverse and rich biosphere in Vietnam.

It took more than an hour from Cai Rong Port for us to get to Ba Mun Island, one of the largest and most beautiful island clusters of Bai Tu Long National Park.

Ba Mun Island has a diverse ecology with rare and precious tree species that are regularly checked, numbered for conservation. — Photo baoquangninh.com

On the east side of the island, strong waves hit the cliffs to create bubbles and foam tens of metres high. The western side, on the other hand, features tranquil scenery and calm water that ripples around the boat.

Ba Mun Island is about 15km from the shore, with an area of ​​about 1,800ha with a length of more than 20km, running east-west. It is a wildlife animal paradise and is covered by primaeval forests which, together with sheer rocks, are the natural habitat of various kinds of animals.

Therefore, Ba Mun is considered a giant wall, shielding Van Don District from storm winds.

The first impression when we went to the island was a feeling of relaxation and tranquillity with the fresh, cool air of the forest. The deeper you explore the island, the more unique and interesting points you find.

Tourists will see many playful monkeys. — Photo truyenhinhdulich.vn

Bai Tu Long National Park is a home of about 2,000 species of fauna and flora, including 72 animals and 32 plants listed in Vietnam’s Red Book of endangered species. Many of them live on Ba Mun Island.

The most prominent plants are teakwood, sindora and ironwood species. Notably, there are lan hài orchids which a few years ago people thought were extinct. Currently, this kind of orchid is only found in Lao Cai Province and Ba Mun Island.

 

As for animals, Ba Mun has many rare species, including a golden deer population which is quite large.

Golden deer often go out to eat at night, so during the day it is difficult for visitors to see them, but we did see their footprints.

There are also other animals such as chamois and monkeys along with sea birds and migratory birds.

On the island, there are seven large streams with quite unique names like Ổ lợn to (big pig nest) and Ổ lợn con (small pig nest). The streams have water flowing all year round and the water is clear and clean due to the cover of the high forest. This is a valuable source of freshwater in the middle of the sea.

Ba Mun Island has many clear water streams flowing in the forests. — Photo truyenhinhdulich.vn

Since Bai Tu Long National Park was established in 2001, wildlife preservation on the Ba Mun Island has been tightened. A rescue centre was opened in 2010 to take care of its wildlife as well as those rescued from illegal trafficking. 

“Since its establishment, the centre has rescued many rare and precious animals such as turtles, king cobra, horse bear, weasel, fox, civet, jungle cat and monkey,” said Khuc Thanh Liem, director of the rescue centre.

“Currently, the centre is caring for and nurturing many wild animals such as bears, red-faced monkeys, long-tailed monkeys and porcupines,” Liem added.

The wildlife rescue centre of Ba Mun Island is one of the wildlife rescue centres with the highest survival rate in the country. All wild animals that are released by the rescue centre have good health care and restored wild instincts, helping preserve biodiversity in Bai Tu Long National Park.  VNS

Lam Giang

