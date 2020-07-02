Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter

03/07/2020    20:43 GMT+7

Following the launch of the Trang An Heli Tour, tourists now have the chance of enjoying a view of the Trang An landscape complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh from high above.

discovering trang an landscape complex by helicopter hinh 1

Tourists can now take a tour above the area on a Helicopter Bell 505, a modern helicopter that has been imported from the United States.

discovering trang an landscape complex by helicopter hinh 2

A typical tour usually lasts for 10 minutes with a maximum of four passengers going up in the air per ride. Visitors undergo enjoyable experience at different altitudes, usually hovering between 150 and 200 metres above the terrain.

discovering trang an landscape complex by helicopter hinh 3

The Trang An scenic complex boasts views of a majestic natural landscape, all of which can be enjoyed from high above.

discovering trang an landscape complex by helicopter hinh 4

A number of famous sites can be viewed through the tour, including Tam Coc-Bịch Dong tourism site, Bai Dinh pagoda spiritual complex, and the former capital complex of Hoa Lu.

 
discovering trang an landscape complex by helicopter hinh 5

Pham Van Dung, director of the Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company, says it is anticipated that the helicopter tour will provide a unique perspective by giving domestic and foreign tourists a panoramic aerial view of the surrounding area.

discovering trang an landscape complex by helicopter hinh 6

The tour is set to be part of the tourism stimulation programme put into place by the Ninh Binh administration in an attempt to resume tourism services following the novel coronavirus epidemic.

discovering trang an landscape complex by helicopter hinh 7

The event aims to launch the 2021 National Tourism Year hosted by Ninh Binh province.

Tienphong/VOV

