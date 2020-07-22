Distinct features of Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark

By winning recognition as a global geopark by UNESCO, Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark promises to become an alluring tourist attraction among foreign travellers in the near future.

The park has been highly lauded regarding not only due to its scientific and natural aspects but also its historical and cultural value.

Covering an area of 4,760 km2 of the Krong No, Cu Jut, Dak Mil, Dak Song and Dak G’long districts and Gia Nghia town, the geopark has around 65 geosites, including nearly 50 caves with a total length of more than 10 kilometres as well as craters and waterfalls.

https://en.nhandan.com.vn/pictures/item/8851902-distinct-features-of-vietnam%E2%80%99s-dak-nong-geopark.html

Nam Gle volcano

This site is a rich land of bazan red soil with a tropical forest ecosystem and typical examples of local biodiversity. It also has many unique features across culture, geology, nature as well as traces of prehistoric peoples.

The history of this land dates back 140 million years ago, when it was part of a vast ocean. Tectonic plates of the Earth's crust lifted the area and created volcanoes. The volcanoes’ eruption covered half of the area with basaltic lava.

The volcanoes were still active about 10,000 years ago, creating the most unique volcanic cave system in Southeast Asia.

Nam Kar volcano.

Iun Jong ceremony, a traditional ritual of the Ma ethnic community to strengthen the bond between family members.

The land is home to three ethnic groups: Ma, M’nong, and Ede. In the late 1970s, many northern peoples immigrated to Dak Nong, turning this place into a diverse cultural land now consisting of more than 40 ethnic groups.

Archaeologists working at an excavation site in C6.1 Cave.

An ancient tree at the Dak Nong Geological Park.

Rice fields at the foot of a volcano at the geopark

Inside the C1 lava cave

Lieng Nung Waterfall

Bang Rup waterfall

Ta Dung Lake.

Nhan Dan