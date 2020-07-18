Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
18/07/2020 19:22:17 (GMT +7)
Domestic flight frequency adjusted to reduce congestion at airports

18/07/2020    18:18 GMT+7

Carriers have adjusted their flight frequency to reduce congestion at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports that have both closed off a runway for major repairs.

Domestic flight frequency adjusted to reduce congestion at airports


Apart from adjusting its flight frequency, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has used wide-body aircraft like Airbus 350, Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 787-10 for flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as routes from the two cities to popular destinations like Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc.

Vietnam Airlines and other carriers like Bamboo Airways and Vietjet Air have also encouraged passengers to complete certain procedures online.

 

Last week, the Ministry of Transport asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to instruct airlines to temporarily divert some of their flights to airports near Hanoi and HCM instead, for example Cat Bi airport in Hai Phong city, Tho Xuan airport in Thanh Hoa province, Can Tho airport in Can Tho city and Cam Ranh airport in Nha Trang city in order to reduce congestion./. VNA

Transport minister wants to fix airport overloading

Transport minister wants to fix airport overloading

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has sent an urgent dispatch to order agencies to fix shortcomings in taking-off and landing slots for aeroplanes at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airports.

Airport runway repairs cause congestion nightmare

Airport runway repairs cause congestion nightmare

The cost repairing the runways at the nation’s two largest international airports, Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat, has led to a severe backlog occurring in terms of the flight schedule of both aviation hubs with many flights forced to be canceled.

 
 

. Latest news

