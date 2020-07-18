Domestic flight frequency adjusted to reduce congestion at airports

Carriers have adjusted their flight frequency to reduce congestion at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports that have both closed off a runway for major repairs.



Apart from adjusting its flight frequency, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has used wide-body aircraft like Airbus 350, Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 787-10 for flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as routes from the two cities to popular destinations like Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc.

Vietnam Airlines and other carriers like Bamboo Airways and Vietjet Air have also encouraged passengers to complete certain procedures online.

Last week, the Ministry of Transport asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to instruct airlines to temporarily divert some of their flights to airports near Hanoi and HCM instead, for example Cat Bi airport in Hai Phong city, Tho Xuan airport in Thanh Hoa province, Can Tho airport in Can Tho city and Cam Ranh airport in Nha Trang city in order to reduce congestion./. VNA

