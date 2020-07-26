Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days

26/07/2020    23:23 GMT+7

Danang City has decided to stop welcoming tourists to the central city within 14 days from July 26 to ensure safety for tourists and the community.

Guests seen at the Danang International Airport

Upon the information, many travel firms have been managing to change their tours.

In Document No. 4869/UBND-SYT issued on July 25, 2020, signed by Le Trung Chinh, vice chairman of Danang People's Committee, the city requested the Department of Tourism to work with tourism companies, restaurants, shops, hotels, resorts, attractions and boats to stop serving new tourists to Danang within 14 days from July 26, 2020 until further notice.

Particularly for the accommodation establishments, during the above-mentioned suspension period, if there are any suspected cases, they must report to the tourism department and competent authorities for further decision. Tourists currently in Danang must follow prevention measures such as wearing medical masks and using disinfectant.

The Department of Tourism must also negotiate with some hotels over requisitioning their facilities for concentrated isolation zones.

There is no official figure about the number of tourists being in the city. However, according to the Danang City Tourism Association, there may be over 15,000 tourists staying there.

Normally, a tour to this city lasts 4-5 days, including trips to nearby destinations such as Hoi An and Hue cities.

 

“The city welcomes about 25,000 - 30,000 visitors a day from about 100 flights apart from cars and the train. Apart from the number of tourists coming yesterday, there are still many guests who had stayed here since days before, so the number of visitors is more than 15,000 people,” said Cao Tri Dung, the association’s chairman.

He said the association has worked with member businesses to change scheduled tours and implement safety measures.

Doan Thi Thanh Tra, marketing and communications director of Saigontourist Travel Service Company, said the company is urgently seeking to change tours for about 3,000 tourists nationwide who have plans to visit Danang between July 27 and August 15. SGT

Dao Loan & Nhan Tam

