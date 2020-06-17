Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Escape busy HCM City to Tay Ninh for the weekend

 
 
18/06/2020    17:48 GMT+7

If you are looking for a quiet place, spiritual blessings and natural wonders for the weekend but do not have too much time, Tay Ninh Province is a perfect option.

Escape busy HCM City to Tay Ninh for the weekend

Explore Tay Ninh's cultural and ecological tourism at the weekend. 

Tay Ninh is blessed with beautiful landscapes including Ba Den Mountain and Lo Go - Xa Mat National Park.

Ba Den Mountain is famous throughout the country. These advantages are helping Tay Ninh develop its cultural and ecological tourism.

It is a famous spiritual tourist draw. Travelling by cable car, visitors can take in historical sites and old pagodas.

From Ba Den Mountain, tourists can view Dau Tieng Lake, 25 kilometres from Tay Ninh. This is the biggest artificial freshwater lake in Vietnam, with an area of 27,000 hectares.

 

Tay Ninh also has the ecological diversity of the 18,000 hectare Lo Go - Xa Mat National Park, home to diverse species of fauna and flora.

Beside mountains and national parks, Tay Ninh is also home to 12 different traditional crafts, including those making rice paper, chili salt, incense, woodwork, and conical hats.  VNS

Pristine beauty of Tay Ninh province caught on camera

Pristine beauty of Tay Ninh province caught on camera

Local photographer Nguyen Tan Tuan has been able to snap the true charm of the southern province of Tay Ninh through its array of beautiful tourist sites such as Ba Den mountain, Dau Tieng lake, and rubber tree forest.

Tay Ninh’s cable car station sets Guinness World Record

Tay Ninh’s cable car station sets Guinness World Record

Guinness World Records announced its recognition of Ba Den station of the modern cable car system at the Ba Den Mountain national tourist site as the largest cable car station in the world.

 
 

