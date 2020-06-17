Escape busy HCM City to Tay Ninh for the weekend

If you are looking for a quiet place, spiritual blessings and natural wonders for the weekend but do not have too much time, Tay Ninh Province is a perfect option.

Explore Tay Ninh's cultural and ecological tourism at the weekend.

Tay Ninh is blessed with beautiful landscapes including Ba Den Mountain and Lo Go - Xa Mat National Park.

Ba Den Mountain is famous throughout the country. These advantages are helping Tay Ninh develop its cultural and ecological tourism.

It is a famous spiritual tourist draw. Travelling by cable car, visitors can take in historical sites and old pagodas.

From Ba Den Mountain, tourists can view Dau Tieng Lake, 25 kilometres from Tay Ninh. This is the biggest artificial freshwater lake in Vietnam, with an area of 27,000 hectares.

Tay Ninh also has the ecological diversity of the 18,000 hectare Lo Go - Xa Mat National Park, home to diverse species of fauna and flora.

Beside mountains and national parks, Tay Ninh is also home to 12 different traditional crafts, including those making rice paper, chili salt, incense, woodwork, and conical hats. VNS

