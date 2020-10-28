Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park

03/11/2020    07:25 GMT+7

Besides contemplating the beauty of nature in Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap Province, visitors to the park can also experience a day in life of farmers in the west of Vietnam.

Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
Tourists visiting Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap Province experience fishermen’s life. Photos: VNA
Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
Trapping and hunting voles are also fun activities that visitors to Tram Chim National Park enjoy.
Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
Tourists excited for experiencing farmers’ life.
Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
VNP/VNA

Wetland forest management project launched for Tram Chim National Park

Wetland forest management project launched for Tram Chim National Park

A $625,000 project for ecosystem management at Tram Chim National Park in of Dong Thap was launched at a conference held by the Vietnam Forest Inventory and Planning Institute (FIPI) in HCM City on August 5.

Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink

Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink

The Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap has 13 bird species that are facing the danger of extinction and need urgent protection, according to park authorities.

 
 

