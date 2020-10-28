Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park

Besides contemplating the beauty of nature in Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap Province, visitors to the park can also experience a day in life of farmers in the west of Vietnam.
|Tourists visiting Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap Province experience fishermen’s life. Photos: VNA
|Trapping and hunting voles are also fun activities that visitors to Tram Chim National Park enjoy.
|Tourists excited for experiencing farmers’ life.
|Trapping and hunting voles are also fun activities that visitors to Tram Chim National Park enjoy. Photos: VNA
Wetland forest management project launched for Tram Chim National Park
A $625,000 project for ecosystem management at Tram Chim National Park in of Dong Thap was launched at a conference held by the Vietnam Forest Inventory and Planning Institute (FIPI) in HCM City on August 5.
Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink
The Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap has 13 bird species that are facing the danger of extinction and need urgent protection, according to park authorities.
