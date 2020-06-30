Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/07/2020 20:50:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon

 
 
01/07/2020    19:46 GMT+7

The 50-year-old traditional Cambodian market, also known as Le Hong Phong market in HCM City, attracts many visitors every day because of its authentic fare.

The 50-year-old traditional Cambodian market, also known as Lê Hồng Phong market in HCM City,attracts many visitors with itsauthentic fare. — Photo baotintuc.vn

The market is hidden inside an alley at 374/51 Le Hong Phong Street in District 10. Visitors can explore the market by foot or motorbike. Parking is near the market gate.

In the 1980s, there were only 10 vendors at the market but in 1988 the number increased to more than 90 households selling flowers. The number has risen to more than 100 vendors.

Every month during full moon or the Lunar New Year holiday occasion, many people come here to buy inexpensive flowers, Tran Thi Hanh, a vendor at the market, said.

Visitors can also find traditional dried fish, dried carabeef, num banh chok (Cambodian rice noodle soup), neem leaves, baked bananas and Cambodian sweet soup (chè) at the market.

Cambodian rice noodle soup is one of the popular attractions. The best time to order is from 6am to 10am. 

Some photos of the market:

Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
 
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon



 
 

Other News

.
Patience the name of the game for tourism industry
Patience the name of the game for tourism industry
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Tourism has been one of the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world and Vietnam is no exception, with foreign tourist arrivals and tourism revenue falling by more than 50 per cent in the first half of this year.

VN considers reopening of international flight routes
VN considers reopening of international flight routes
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

The Deck Saigon bar named as world's best bar
The Deck Saigon bar named as world's best bar
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

The UK newspaper The Guardian has named the Deck Saigon in HCM City’s District 2 as the world's best bar.

Aviation authority proposes ‘travel bubble’ to receive foreign travelers
Aviation authority proposes ‘travel bubble’ to receive foreign travelers
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed establishing a “travel bubble” with a number of safe countries post – COVID-19 to welcome back foreign travelers to Vietnam by the end of July.

'Night at Hoa Lo Prison' tour to be launched
'Night at Hoa Lo Prison' tour to be launched
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

A tour of Hoa Lo Prison Relic at night will be launched from July 24, according to the administration board of the tourist site.

CAAV proposes reopening of international routes in late July
CAAV proposes reopening of international routes in late July
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the gradual reopening of regular international commercial flights in a bid to welcome passengers back to the country by the end of July.

Nation boasts three unique pink churches
Nation boasts three unique pink churches
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Tan Dinh in HCM City, Con Ga, known as the Rooster, in Da Nang, and Domanie De Marie in Da Lat are among the most famous pink churches found throughout the country, drawing plenty of attention from travel lovers.

Vietnam's Southeast Region boosts tourism linkages
Vietnam's Southeast Region boosts tourism linkages
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Travel linkages between regions in the country are vital to realise the tourism potential of localities and contribute to efforts to rejuvenate the tourism industry, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said.

HCM City seeks to start tourism revival at home
HCM City seeks to start tourism revival at home
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

HCM City will organise a series of tourism, cultural and sports events this year as part of efforts to revive its tourism sector, which has been badly disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a plan released by its People’s Committee.

Vietnamese tour operators prepare to welcome inbound tourists
Vietnamese tour operators prepare to welcome inbound tourists
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Tour operators, battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, are waiting for the resumption of international air services.

Seaweed sweet soup - a cure for the summer heat
Seaweed sweet soup - a cure for the summer heat
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

A combination of green beans and seaweed, 'che dau xanh rong bien' is a perfect blend of land and sea, bringing natural fresh nutrients and a delightful flavour to eaters.

Breathtaking beauty of Northwestern region
Breathtaking beauty of Northwestern region
VIDEOicon  29/06/2020 

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

Vietnam’s tourism sees great opportunities when int'l market reopens
Vietnam’s tourism sees great opportunities when int'l market reopens
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Analysts believe that Vietnam has great opportunities to develop tourism in the post-Covid-19 period as the country has controlled the spread of the disease and can provide services at competitive prices.

Hanoi destinations put in the limelight
Hanoi destinations put in the limelight
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

A programme to promote cultural and tourism destinations in the capital began on Thursday (June 25) at Ly Thai To Garden area near Hoan Kiem Lake.

Hanoi promoted as safe and stable destination
Hanoi promoted as safe and stable destination
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

To really set free its tremendous potential for investment, trade, and tourism, Hanoi has been actively implementing different measures to promote itself domestically and abroad in a bid to become a safer and more stable destination.

Vietnamese noodles named among Asia’s best by CNN Travel
Vietnamese noodles named among Asia’s best by CNN Travel
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

Three types of Vietnamese noodles found a place on a list of Asia’s best noodles put together by CNN Travel to provide a beginner’s guide to popular Asian noodles made from ingredients such as rice, starch, wheat, and vegetables.

Romantic valley seen from Fansipan cable car
Romantic valley seen from Fansipan cable car
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

When taking a trip to Sa Pa, visitors are able to enjoy the sight of vast beautiful landscapes in Muong Hoa valley in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai from high above in the Fansipan cable car.

Ninh Binh launches new helicopter tour on Trang An complex
Ninh Binh launches new helicopter tour on Trang An complex
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

Visitors to the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh will now have a chance to enjoy the stunning scenic views of the UNESCO-recognised site from above, thanks to a new helicopter tour officially launched on June 26.

Travel firms: save them or let them die?
Travel firms: save them or let them die?
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

If one drop of milk is given to every business, all of them will remain alive, but none will be strong enough to compete with the world’s giants, Tran Dinh Thien, a respected economist, has noted.

Fairy garden featuring multiflora roses in Hanoi
Fairy garden featuring multiflora roses in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  28/06/2020 

Mid-June is considered the most suitable time of the year to see the multiflora roses bloom in a botanical park in Thanh Tri district of Hanoi, as the site gears up to welcome tourists who often visit and pose for photographs.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 