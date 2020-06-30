Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon

The 50-year-old traditional Cambodian market, also known as Le Hong Phong market in HCM City, attracts many visitors every day because of its authentic fare.

The market is hidden inside an alley at 374/51 Le Hong Phong Street in District 10. Visitors can explore the market by foot or motorbike. Parking is near the market gate.

In the 1980s, there were only 10 vendors at the market but in 1988 the number increased to more than 90 households selling flowers. The number has risen to more than 100 vendors.

Every month during full moon or the Lunar New Year holiday occasion, many people come here to buy inexpensive flowers, Tran Thi Hanh, a vendor at the market, said.

Visitors can also find traditional dried fish, dried carabeef, num banh chok (Cambodian rice noodle soup), neem leaves, baked bananas and Cambodian sweet soup (chè) at the market.

Cambodian rice noodle soup is one of the popular attractions. The best time to order is from 6am to 10am.

