Explore street foods in Buon Me Thuot City for no more than US$3

The Central Highlands' Buon Me Thuot City, also known as the capital of coffee in Vietnam, is a food paradise where you can buy a delicious dish for US$3.

A dish of roasted quailon a charcoal oven only costsVNĐ15,000 in the Central Highlands' Buon Me Thuot City.

If you are hungry, a bowl of red noodle soup is the best choice for just about VNĐ20,000 (US$0.9).

Red noodle soup is served in a broth with quail eggs, braised pork and local cashew nuts, which is a common dish in the city and can be found anywhere from the sidewalk to fancy restaurants.

Buon Me Thuot is also well known for sticky rice balls stuffed with minced pork, mushrooms and seasonings, deep-fried until golden. The balls are rather rich, and two may be enough for an afternoon snack.

Each ball costs VNĐ5,000.

Besides red noodle soup and sticky rice balls, Buon Me Thuot has many dishes priced at no more than $3, such as grilled chili bread and roasted quail for only VNĐ15,000 per dish. — VNS