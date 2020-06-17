Explore Vietnam’s beautiful sites by kayak

If you're looking for a place to kayak in Vietnam, Ha Long Bay, Ba Be Lake or Tuyen Lam Lake are the best places to enjoy Vietnam’s most beautiful landscapes from the water.

No better way than kayaking to discover Ha Long Bay in Quang Binh Province. —VNA/VNS Photo

Listed in the world’s 25 leading places for kayaking, Ha Long Bay in Quang Binh Province will not disappoint.

Exploring Ha Long Bay by kayak, visitors will be captivated by the charming and elegant beauty of the land.

A kayak tour will take the visitors through peaceful floating villages, limestone karst, and mysterious stalactite caves.

A rental kayak costs from VND100,000 to 200,000 (US$4.3-8.6) per hour.

Tuyen Lam Lake is another fantastic spot for kayaking. This lake is located 5km to the south of the centre of Da Lat City in Lam Dong Province. No one can deny the romantic beauty of Da Lat.

However, seeing this city from a kayaking trip is totally a different and unforgettable experience.

Exploring Ba Be Lake at the Ba Be National Park in Ba Be District, Bac Kan Province by kayak will allow visitors to get up close to different species of wildlife, pass through lush forests, skirt karst mountains and slip inside small caves, all in an eco-friendly manner. VNS

Kayaking in UNESCO-recognised Ha Long bay After spending time admiring the bay on the sun deck, visitors can row themselves to explore majestic cave systems, swim in the cool sea, and enjoy the natural scene to the fullest.